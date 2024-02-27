Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

27 February 2024, 15:47 | Updated: 27 February 2024, 17:28

Tori and Jack said 'I do' on MAFS Australia
Tori and Jack said 'I do' on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Tori and Jack from Married at First Sight Australia 2024 still together? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia 2024 has now begun airing in the UK but since it has already been shown in Australia a lot of us have already got to know the cast.

One couple in particular, Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley, have been all anyone can talk about on the show. Especially after news that Jack had supposedly broken up with a long-term girlfriend to get on the show.

Despite that revelation the couple grow pretty close on the show, but what has it been like since the cameras stopped rolling? Well, a few post-show interviews here and a couple of social media posts there and we think we know the answer.

Here are all the details on whether or not Tori and Jack are still an item now that filming has ended.

Tori and Jack's first commitment ceremony went very well.
Tori and Jack's first commitment ceremony went very well. Picture: E4

Are MAFS couple Tori and Jack still together?

Yes, they are very much still together and even honoured their relationship with matching tattoos. On Tori's Instagram she wrote, "Night 1 we joked about matching tattoos... and now we are here" next to a picture of her getting the new ink.

And in late February the couple let slip a big Married at First Sight spoiler by looking cosy during an interview on the Aussie chat show Today Extra.

During the interview the pair wore matching outfits and Jack even referred to Tori as "babe", Tori also cemented the rumours by talking about their relationship in the present tense.

She said: "We are so connected and we are so united. When there are genuine feelings there and you're in a team and you're together, you face things as a team and it makes things so much easier.

"We can kind of drown out the rubbish and the noise, and what's left is us; we are all we need at this point." This nearly confirmed that they are currently together but at the end of it she added, "when it comes to the experiment".

Watch the latest teaser for MAFS

If you needed anymore convincing that Tori and Jack are still together, the fact that the Daily Mail managed to get a snap of them celebrating Christmas together last year might just be all the proof you need.

And a friend close to the couple told the Mail that: "They've faced a lot of skepticism from the start, but Jack and T have proved everyone wrong. Tori is one of the most genuine people you could meet, Jack's really lucky to have her. It's like he's won the lottery."

The couple have honoured their relationship with matching tattoos
The couple have honoured their relationship with matching tattoos. Picture: Nine

What has Tori said about her relationship with Jack from MAFS?

Just a few days ago Tori took to Instagram with a few notes which confirm that they are still together. Her caption read: "I am Jack's wife. Not his mother… it’s not my role to discipline him for his behaviour. It is my role to support him and stand by him whilst making it very known that I don’t agree with some of his actions and choice of words.

"I won’t be held responsible for someone else being offended on my behalf for a joke that was not intended for their ears..."

It seems that Jack makes some comments on the show that aren't taken very well. But despite all the drama, Tori and Jack look to be a success story to come out of the show.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's all the details on the MAFS Australia experts

Who Are The MAFS Australia Experts?

The BRIT Awards 2024 are hitting our TV screens this March

When Are The BRIT Awards 2024? Date, Time And Channel Revealed

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Everything you need to know about Peggy Rose from MAFS

Peggy Rose From MAFS UK 2023 Age, Job And Where She Is Now

Our favourite looks on the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet

SAG Awards 2024 Best Dressed: From Selena Gomez To Billie Eilish

Joanna Chimonides has revealed the rift that never aired between her and Arabella Chi

There Was A Love Island All Stars Feud That Never Aired

We are expecting the Love Island reunion show to be very soon

Will There Be A Love Island All Stars Reunion 2024?

Here's a look at all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the Dune: Part Two press run

All Zendaya's Iconic Looks From Dune 2 Press Run

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy finally went Insta' official

One Day’s Leo Woodall And Meghann Fahy Just Gave The People What They Wanted

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits