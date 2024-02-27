Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Tori and Jack said 'I do' on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Tori and Jack from Married at First Sight Australia 2024 still together? Here's what we know.

Married at First Sight Australia 2024 has now begun airing in the UK but since it has already been shown in Australia a lot of us have already got to know the cast.

One couple in particular, Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley, have been all anyone can talk about on the show. Especially after news that Jack had supposedly broken up with a long-term girlfriend to get on the show.

Despite that revelation the couple grow pretty close on the show, but what has it been like since the cameras stopped rolling? Well, a few post-show interviews here and a couple of social media posts there and we think we know the answer.

Here are all the details on whether or not Tori and Jack are still an item now that filming has ended.

Tori and Jack's first commitment ceremony went very well. Picture: E4

Are MAFS couple Tori and Jack still together?

Yes, they are very much still together and even honoured their relationship with matching tattoos. On Tori's Instagram she wrote, "Night 1 we joked about matching tattoos... and now we are here" next to a picture of her getting the new ink.

And in late February the couple let slip a big Married at First Sight spoiler by looking cosy during an interview on the Aussie chat show Today Extra.

During the interview the pair wore matching outfits and Jack even referred to Tori as "babe", Tori also cemented the rumours by talking about their relationship in the present tense.

She said: "We are so connected and we are so united. When there are genuine feelings there and you're in a team and you're together, you face things as a team and it makes things so much easier.

"We can kind of drown out the rubbish and the noise, and what's left is us; we are all we need at this point." This nearly confirmed that they are currently together but at the end of it she added, "when it comes to the experiment".

Watch the latest teaser for MAFS

If you needed anymore convincing that Tori and Jack are still together, the fact that the Daily Mail managed to get a snap of them celebrating Christmas together last year might just be all the proof you need.

And a friend close to the couple told the Mail that: "They've faced a lot of skepticism from the start, but Jack and T have proved everyone wrong. Tori is one of the most genuine people you could meet, Jack's really lucky to have her. It's like he's won the lottery."

The couple have honoured their relationship with matching tattoos. Picture: Nine

What has Tori said about her relationship with Jack from MAFS?

Just a few days ago Tori took to Instagram with a few notes which confirm that they are still together. Her caption read: "I am Jack's wife. Not his mother… it’s not my role to discipline him for his behaviour. It is my role to support him and stand by him whilst making it very known that I don’t agree with some of his actions and choice of words.

"I won’t be held responsible for someone else being offended on my behalf for a joke that was not intended for their ears..."

It seems that Jack makes some comments on the show that aren't taken very well. But despite all the drama, Tori and Jack look to be a success story to come out of the show.

