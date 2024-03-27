MAFS Australia Is Rocked By Shockingly Unexpected Cheating Scandal

27 March 2024, 11:22 | Updated: 27 March 2024, 12:34

MAFS' Jono McCullough has been unfaithful to on-screen wife Lauren Dunn
MAFS' Jono McCullough has been unfaithful to on-screen wife Lauren Dunn. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Is it really Married At First Sight without a salacious cheating scandal? But which two contestants have been found sneaking around in the 2024 season of the reality show?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Warning: Major show spoilers ahead

Married at First Sight Australia has been a jaw-droppingly dramatic season already, but it gets a whole lot worse.

With the UK airing episodes roughly one month behind Australia, we know first-hand what is to come and it isn’t pretty.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken haven't had to work this hard for their money as they've tried to keep their contestants in line.

But which two sweet and seemingly harmless contestants have come out of the woodwork and revealed they were secretly texting each other behind their partner’s backs?

Warning: Major show spoilers ahead

The experts paired Lauren and Jono together in MAFS Australia 2024
The experts paired Lauren and Jono together in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

Those who love to spoil the show for themselves probably already know that contestants Ellie Dix and Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough began seeing each other after the experiment officially ended.

Originally paired with Ben Walters, Ellie was papped kissing Jono on a Sydney beach back in February 2024 and it was reported the pair had connected after filming for the show was over, but it's now come out that that was not quite the order of events.

Jono was originally married to Lauren Dunn on the show, and while their ride hadn't been easy, no one thought Jono had it in him to cheat on Lauren, but that that’s exactly what happened.

Jono and Lauren have been through ups and downs throughout the experiment
Jono and Lauren have been through ups and downs throughout the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

In episodes that have already aired in Australia, it came out that Jono had secretly been texting Ellie behind Lauren’s back from the moment the brunette left the experiment, which had been four or five weeks earlier.

In the same episode, Lauren demanded to see Jono's phone and ultimately found hundreds of texts between himself and Ellie. So while it wasn’t physically cheating, it can be considered emotional cheating.

“You reached out to her. These aren't just relaying information that happened the night before, this is more than that. My stomach dropped,” Lauren told Jono in the episode.

Whilst Jono had no choice but to admit he had been texting Ellie, he also claimed that it was completely platonic.

It came out that Jono McCullough had secretly been texting Ellie Dix
It came out that Jono McCullough had secretly been texting Ellie Dix. Picture: Channel Nine

But how platonic could it have been if the pair ended up dating just a few weeks later?

Even during the show, Jono hinted at a connection to Ellie because it became a recurring joke amongst the cast that he had a crush on her after he was seen defending her multiple times at different dinner parties.

Speaking to the cameras during one episode, Jono described Ellie as a “lovely, beautiful, smiling, happy and very intelligent woman”.

Jack told Jono to 'muzzle his woman' in reference to Lauren at a Dinner Party
Jack told Jono to 'muzzle his woman' in reference to Lauren at a Dinner Party. Picture: Channel Nine

Jono's defence of Ellie came after Lauren, his 'wife', had been trying to forgive him for not defending her when fellow contestant Jack told him to ‘muzzle his woman.’

Despite all the drama, Lauren and Jono had a few more ups and downs to go through before they realised they were wrong for each other and said no at their final ceremony.

According to the Daily Mail Australia Ellie and Jono reportedly planned to announce their relationship at the reunion.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Euphoria season 3 has been confirmed for a 2025 release

Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast And What Happens Next
Madeleine Maxwell is an accomplished actor in Australia

MAFS’ Madeleine Maxwell Is Really Famous: Here's Why You Might Recognise Her

The show started with 13 celebrity housemates

Who's Been Evicted From Celebrity Big Brother?

Toby and Georgia called it quits weeks after leaving Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran Reacts To Georgia Steel's Break Up Post

Love Island

Kim Kardashian starred in American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian Kisses Emma Roberts In Terrifying Trailer For American Horror Story

Jade let a massive spoiler go on a private Instagram about their relationship

Are Jade And Ridge From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Margot Robbie's production company are making The Sims into a movie

Margot Robbie’s ‘Sims’ Movie And Everything We Know

Toby has broken up with Georgia after Love Island All Stars

Why Did Love Island's Georgia Steel And Toby Aromolaran Split?

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney

The Lowdown On Sydney Sweeney's Net Worth, Fiancé And Acting Roles

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits