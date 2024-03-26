Who Has Left MAFS Australia 2024 So Far?

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia has brought together some interesting couples but who has already split and left the experiment?

The MAFS Australia cast for 2024 have brought the drama, love triangles, romance and epic splits and we're only half way through.

After being described as 'abhorrent' by expert Mel Schilling, we knew we were in for a good series and couples like Tori and Jack, Eden and Jayden and Lucinda and Tim have certainly been interesting to watch on our TV screens.

However, for some contestants, the experiment has brought them no joy in the world of love, with a select few 2024 Married At First Sight couples already leaving their marriages and the show.

So who has left so far? And what was their reasons? Here's the full list.

Simon Flocco left the experiment before he met his match on MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

Simon Flocco

Known as the runaway groom, Simon was set to marry Michael during the first round of weddings.

He joined the rest of the male cast on their bucks night, but following meetings with producers about their contracts and life on MAFS, it's thought Simon made his choice to leave.

Explaining his choice to Daily Mail Australia, he said: "MAFS wasn't what I thought I wanted at this point in my life, that's all."

"I just felt bad for whoever they set me up with. I did initially leave, but they managed to coax me back... I gotta look out for myself."

Since the show Simon has kept a relatively low profile.

Natalie and Collins were the first couple to quit MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Natalie and Collins

Natalie and Collins were the first couple to call it quits after the initial spark on their wedding day quickly turned to awkwardness and confusion.

Natalie quit the show during the first dinner party before making a return to give it another go. However, her worries about a future with Collins continued leaving her to write 'leave' at the first commitment ceremony.

Despite Collins writing 'stay', Natalie went on with her departure. She said: "I can’t listen to you without hearing ‘orchestra’. I cannot communicate with someone who talks to me like we are on the set of Neighbours or Home & Away. It just feels so manufactured.

“If this is genuinely you, that’s you, but it is not someone that gives me energy, it drains me. I don’t feel I can build a romantic connection with you; I can’t see a future. It is time for me to go.”

Since the show, Natalie has returned to her physiotherapist job and Collins is also back to his position at the Australian government as an executive assistant.

MAFS Madeleine and Ash didn't last very long in the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Madeleine and Ash

It was a very brief time on MAFS for this couple as they entered and exited within one week.

They entered as one of the half-way couples but after a 'crazy' honeymoon and the former Home and Away actress's eccentric behaviour, it was not meant to be for these two.

Despite Ash choosing to 'stay' at the first commitment ceremony, Madeleine remained true to her 'leave' and completely left the experiment.

