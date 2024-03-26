Who Has Left MAFS Australia 2024 So Far?

26 March 2024, 17:05

MAFS 2024 contestants have brought lots of love and drama to this series
MAFS 2024 contestants have brought lots of love and drama to this series. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia has brought together some interesting couples but who has already split and left the experiment?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The MAFS Australia cast for 2024 have brought the drama, love triangles, romance and epic splits and we're only half way through.

After being described as 'abhorrent' by expert Mel Schilling, we knew we were in for a good series and couples like Tori and Jack, Eden and Jayden and Lucinda and Tim have certainly been interesting to watch on our TV screens.

However, for some contestants, the experiment has brought them no joy in the world of love, with a select few 2024 Married At First Sight couples already leaving their marriages and the show.

So who has left so far? And what was their reasons? Here's the full list.

Simon Flocco left the experiment before he met his match on MAFS
Simon Flocco left the experiment before he met his match on MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

Simon Flocco

Known as the runaway groom, Simon was set to marry Michael during the first round of weddings.

He joined the rest of the male cast on their bucks night, but following meetings with producers about their contracts and life on MAFS, it's thought Simon made his choice to leave.

Explaining his choice to Daily Mail Australia, he said: "MAFS wasn't what I thought I wanted at this point in my life, that's all."

"I just felt bad for whoever they set me up with. I did initially leave, but they managed to coax me back... I gotta look out for myself."

Since the show Simon has kept a relatively low profile.

Natalie and Collins were the first couple to quit MAFS Australia 2024
Natalie and Collins were the first couple to quit MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Natalie and Collins

Natalie and Collins were the first couple to call it quits after the initial spark on their wedding day quickly turned to awkwardness and confusion.

Natalie quit the show during the first dinner party before making a return to give it another go. However, her worries about a future with Collins continued leaving her to write 'leave' at the first commitment ceremony.

Despite Collins writing 'stay', Natalie went on with her departure. She said: "I can’t listen to you without hearing ‘orchestra’. I cannot communicate with someone who talks to me like we are on the set of Neighbours or Home & Away. It just feels so manufactured.

“If this is genuinely you, that’s you, but it is not someone that gives me energy, it drains me. I don’t feel I can build a romantic connection with you; I can’t see a future. It is time for me to go.”

Since the show, Natalie has returned to her physiotherapist job and Collins is also back to his position at the Australian government as an executive assistant.

MAFS Madeleine and Ash didn't last very long in the experiment
MAFS Madeleine and Ash didn't last very long in the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Madeleine and Ash

It was a very brief time on MAFS for this couple as they entered and exited within one week.

They entered as one of the half-way couples but after a 'crazy' honeymoon and the former Home and Away actress's eccentric behaviour, it was not meant to be for these two.

Despite Ash choosing to 'stay' at the first commitment ceremony, Madeleine remained true to her 'leave' and completely left the experiment.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Euphoria season 3 has been confirmed for a 2025 release

Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast And What Happens Next
Madeleine Maxwell is an accomplished actor in Australia

MAFS’ Madeleine Maxwell Is Really Famous: Here's Why You Might Recognise Her

The show started with 13 celebrity housemates

Who's Been Evicted From Celebrity Big Brother?

Toby and Georgia called it quits weeks after leaving Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran Reacts To Georgia Steel's Break Up Post

Love Island

Kim Kardashian starred in American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian Kisses Emma Roberts In Terrifying Trailer For American Horror Story

Jade let a massive spoiler go on a private Instagram about their relationship

Are Jade And Ridge From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Margot Robbie's production company are making The Sims into a movie

Margot Robbie’s ‘Sims’ Movie And Everything We Know

Toby has broken up with Georgia after Love Island All Stars

Why Did Love Island's Georgia Steel And Toby Aromolaran Split?

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney

The Lowdown On Sydney Sweeney's Net Worth, Fiancé And Acting Roles

Bridgerton season 3 comes out in May and June 2024

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And More

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits