Are Natalie Parham And Collins Christian From MAFS Australia Still Together?

28 February 2024, 17:13

The experts paired Natalie Parham and Collins Christian together in MAFS Australia.
MAFS experts have paired Natalie Parham and Collins Christian together. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

MAFS couple Natalie and Collins have struggled with one another from day one, but are they together now? Here’s what we know about the 2024 pairing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia’s Natalie Parham and Collins Christian have had a rocky road since day one of their marriage on the hit TV show.

The couple failed to connect on a romantic level despite experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling deciding to pair the two together because of the ‘geeky’ qualities they both shared.

A recurring issue between the couple was Collins inability to lower his walls and drop the TV persona facade he seemed to be projecting whilst on the show, causing Natalie to feel like Collins was an actor.

But do the pair manage to figure it out amongst themselves? Are Natalie and Collins still together after the show? Here’s what we know about the Married At First Sight couple.

WARNING: Major show spoilers ahead!

MAFS Natalie on her wedding day with Collins
MAFS Natalie and Collins failed to connect on a romantic level. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia couple Natalie and Collins still together?

No, Married At First Sight 2024 couple Natalie and Collins are most certainly not together. In fact they didn’t even make it to the end of the show, which will be airing in Australia until at least the end of March.

Natalie wrote leave in the couple’s first commitment ceremony, whilst Collins wrote stay. However, despite being forced to stay another week on the show, Natalie walked out on her on-screen husband early.

Prior to doing so, Natalie questioned Collins on why he wrote stay when there was blatantly nothing between them. Collins waxed some sort of nonsensical verbal poetry about being happy every time he was with Nat, meaning the bride interrupted him to tell him his speech felt like an ‘Oscars performance.'

“I can’t listen to you without hearing ‘orchestra’," Natalie says in the episode, “I cannot communicate with someone who talks to me like we are on the set of Neighbours or Home & Away. It just feels so manufactured."

Natalie goes on to say: “If this is genuinely you, that’s you, but it is not someone that gives me energy, it drains me. I don’t feel I can build a romantic connection with you; I can’t see a future. It is time for me to go.”

MAFS' Natalie with on-screen husband Collins at the couple’s first commitment ceremony.
MAFS' Natalie wrote leave at the couple’s first commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

Natalie’s walk out of the show was photographed by The Daily Mail at the time as she was seen leaving Skye Suites with all her luggage in August, just a couple weeks after filming had began.

The publication reported that both Collins and Natalie left the experience just two days after that first commitment ceremony was filmed and that according to an insider source, the pair ended on “bad terms.”

Natalie was rightfully upset about her partner’s behaviour on the show, but the reality of the situation was that she was also dealing with a lot of emotional baggage at the time. Her father had passed away just six months prior to when filming had started and on top of that, her mother had just received a cancer diagnosis.

Being unlucky in love was just the icing on top of the terrible cake and her fellow contestants rallied around Natalie in support after her decision to leave, especially Jayden Eynaud, who didn’t seem to have anything good to say about Collins during the episode.

He said: "Poor Nat is obviously balling her eyes out, she's extremely upset, but then Collins is pretending to be upset as well when you know he's not.”

“I've seen him outside the dinner party, I've seen how he really feels about her and he's not that upset.”

There have been a lot of rumours that Collins was on the show for the wrong reasons and Natalie’s been fanning the flames ever since leaving the show.

Speaking to 9entertainment, the young reality star said: "I had to call it when the time was right… I feel like he was very focused on how he looked on camera and not so much building that connection and that's why I didn't trust him."

"Watching my light slowly get snuffed out by his performance was sad, and really heartbreaking to watch back."

"I still know that I'm worthy of love and I will find my perfect person."

With everyone backing Natalie, we hope she finds what she’s looking for in the future.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up rumours have begun

Who Is Going Into Celebrity Big Brother 2024? The Line Up 'Revealed'

Jordan North has been announced as one of three hosts for the 'CBB: Late & Live' show

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 – Trailer, Line-Up And Where To Watch

Jess and Callum breakup rumours

Love Island All Stars' Jess Breaks Silence On Break Up Rumours With Callum

Love Island

An actor from Heartstopper is set to enter the CBB house

Netflix Heartstopper Actor 'added to Celebrity Big Brother line up'

Here's all the details on the MAFS Australia experts

Who Are The MAFS Australia Experts?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

The BRIT Awards 2024 are hitting our TV screens this March

When Are The BRIT Awards 2024? Date, Time And Channel Revealed

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Everything you need to know about Peggy Rose from MAFS

Peggy Rose From MAFS UK 2023 Age, Job And Where She Is Now

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits