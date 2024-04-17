MAFS Australia's Natalie Dated A Woman After Split From Collins

Natalie has opened up about her dating life since leaving MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @natarai

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Natalie Parham was unlucky in love during the 2024 season with Collins Christian. But she’s recently revealed she had begun seeing a woman after leaving the show.

Married At First Sight Australia’s Natalie Parham had a short and not-very-sweet stint on the social experiment where she navigated trying to find love just five weeks after her father had passed away.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired her with Collins Christian and whilst on her wedding day, she was chuffed, it became apparent quite quickly that there was nothing there between the two.

Natalie found Collins quite ‘fake’ on the show and felt she couldn’t have a real, honest conversation with him and it got so bad that, ultimately Natalie felt it necessary to leave the show.

Natalie has since decided to properly explore another part of herself as she’s reported to have begun dating again for the first time since leaving the experiment.

Natalie and Collins were paired by the experts on MAFS 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

The reality star confirmed she's "single and ready to mingle" as she talked to 9Entertainment about romance after the experiment which involved dating people from all walks of life.

"After the reunion I rekindled my friendship with someone very special in my life who I was attracted to and interested in, and getting to know her again opened my heart back into the dating world," Natalie told the publication.

"We’ve known each other for years," she said. "We met when she was married and I was in a long-term relationship."

MAFS' Natalie wrote leave at the couple’s first commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

"It really opened my eyes that I see people for who they are on the inside. That's what attracts me, it's not gender or their identity, I'm attracted to who someone is.”

Natalie kept her cards quite close to her chest during the interview, however, she revealed that she thought the lady in her life was very “special” and had been an incredible support system for her since she left the show.

According to the Daily Mail, Natalie said, “I've never dated a woman before; I've been attracted to them, but I've never been able to take that step into dating.”

Natalie has decided to properly explore another part of herself. Picture: Instagram: @natarai

“They have been an incredible support to me since I left the experiment. Even if it just eventuates into a nice friendship, we're just going to see what happens.”

"I love people for who they are, and that's who I'm attracted to. I'm getting out there and mingling. I haven't been on any dates yet, but it certainly has opened up my heart again to seeing who is out there and I'm ready to find love,” she told 9Entertainment.

So it seemed like whatever their relationship was, it wasn't quite set in stone as the pair went from seeing each other to realising what they had may have been more of a friendship.

The reality star confirmed she's "single and ready to mingle". Picture: Instagram: @natarai

"We're very close friends," she told the publication, "I did have these feelings but when I went and saw her and we spent a bit of time together, it really was more of that friendship."

"Just a real deep friendship and understanding. I just couldn't see us taking that next step. But it really opened my heart that yep, I can have feelings for someone who is female. But we didn't end up dating, it was just reconnecting in life."

The experience seems to have opened Natalie’s heart to future possibilities and connections with all types of people.

“Whether that's a man, a woman or non-binary, that doesn't matter. As long as they're a really good person and they love me for who I am."

