MAFS' Australia’s Eden Harper Announces Sudden Split From Jayden Eynaud

MAFS' Eden Harper has announced split from Jayden Eynaud. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @edenharper

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Eden Harper and Jayden Eynaud were one of the only couples that fans thought had a chance and now Eden’s confirmed they’ve ‘unexpectedly’ split up!

Fans woke up shocked this morning upon hearing the news that Married At First Sight Australia’s Eden Harper and Jayden Eynaud have split.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired the two with one another and they grew from strength to strength during the social experiment until right before the homestays, when trouble began to brew.

The pair did manage to work through their issues, get to final vows together and commit to one another after the experiment. But last night Eden posted on her socials, confirming the split and revealing that it had been “unexpected” for her.

MAFS' Jayden and Eden were one of the most solid couples on MAFS 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

In the Instagram post, the reality star shared a carousel of photos and videos of her on-screen husband with a long caption that read, "When I made the decision at Final Vows to be with Jayden, I really did that with long-term intentions."

"Jayden and I spent many months together after the experiment, during which Cub gained a dad and I gained a second family who I'm truly grateful for.”

"I'm saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end. The 'reality' is, the person I chose didn't choose me."

Jayden has not posted anything about the split yet. Picture: Channel Nine

The show stopped airing in Australia towards the end of March 2024, which meant the pair must have been broken up for a few weeks now and have been sitting on the news.

It's odd as just one day ago on Jayden’s own Instagram he had posted a happy photo of the couple with his brother Mitch Eynaud.

Eden and Jayden are seen clasping hands in the photo with smiles on their faces, but if Eden’s post is anything to go by, the pair should have already been broken up by that point.

In her own breakup post, Eden continued on to say, "Whilst I'm disappointed, I will never regret the experiment, the people I met, the lessons I learnt and the growth this process has had on me.”

"Thank you for supporting us and for also wishing for the same fairytale that I had hoped for.﻿"

Jayden posted his own Instagram post just hours later, with a caption that read, "Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for."

"After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day."

"However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son. You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast."

The break-up left fans shocked as the pair had been a strong couple on the show. However, troubles brewed for them during their homestays just two weeks before the experiment was to end.

As the pair were set to leave to go to their homestays, the drama began unfolding on screen as Jayden claimed Eden had ‘gone missing’ that morning.

Jayden was seen going to the airport and catching a flight all by himself without his wife and he told the camera she hadn’t been in touch with him all morning.

However since the show ended, Eden jumped on The Pulse with Seany B & Emma G, and revealed Jayden had fabricated that entire storyline.

She explained on the radio show, “I messed up that morning. I didn’t run away because I wanted to think about my feelings or anything I got an Uber into the city because I needed to get nail fixed, so petty. The traffic was crazy. It took me over an hour to get home, and we live 15 minutes from the city, so I missed the flight.”

“Jayden was fully aware of where I was and what was going on. I don’t know why he was saying that he hadn’t heard from me because he definitely had,” she revealed, adding she had receipts that she had been in touch with Jayden.

Jayden and Eden's troubles began at the homestays. Picture: Channel Nine

“I’ve literally got the text with Jayden where I was at the airport at the same time they were checking in and I booked the next flight and I told him ‘I’m going on the next flight, It’s going to be two hours behind yours.’”

“So at that moment when they filmed him walking on [the plane], he knew exactly where I was and what I was doing. I was like This is wild, why is he doing that?”

Is this where it all started going wrong for them?

