MAFS Australia Cast In Hot Water With Producers Over Breached Contracts

MAFS Australia 2024 contestants have supposedly breached their contracts for the show. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

The Married At First Sight 2024 cast have been scolded like a bunch of naughty schoolchildren for breaching their contracts, specifically the social media policy, this season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Part of the experience of watching Married At First Sight was the game of dodging spoilers online, but that game has been especially hard for us over in the UK as we’re broadcasting MAFS Australia roughly a month behind Australia itself.

Whether it’s John Aiken tearing down Jack and Tori, Alessandra Rampolla helping Lucinda and Timothy with their intimacy or Mel Schilling just being an all-around icon, it has made avoiding spoilers just that much harder.

But apparently, the 2024 cast of MAFS Australia have been in serious breach of their contracts this year, specifically the social media policy, with the cast spoiling plotlines before they even aired Down Under.

This has reportedly resulted in the cast getting reprimanded by producers from the show. The main culprits have been identified as Ben, Sara and Eden, the naughty kids at the back of the bus when it came to following NDAs.

Sara Mesa was paired with Tim Calwell by the experts in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

According to an insider who spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle, these three were in the biggest trouble because they found a way to post on TikTok during the series’ broadcast when their contract specifically forbade it.

The source revealed: “Production has come down hard on the cast this year and are happy to make an example of people, reminding them they’ve all signed legally binding contracts which they’re actively breaching.”

According to the publication, the network has not decided to take it a step further and pursue legal action but reportedly the cast was “gently reminded” that that could be the case if they wanted to.

Whilst it’s far too late to do anything about it now with the series wrapping in early April in Australia, the network could decide to take legal action in order to ‘make an example’ out of this year's cast, and avoid misbehaviour on the show in the future.

Contestant Ben Walters, who was originally paired with Ellie Dix by the experts, spoke to the publication revealing that despite speaking to the media and posting a lot of content on TikTok, no one had reached out to him from the show to tell him off.

“I’m grateful for the MAFS opportunity and many good producers and talent team for getting me onboard the MAFS wagon.”

“They haven’t helped me one bit with the edit I’ve received and have blocked any publicity to tell my side of the story and for that, they can continue to ‘reprimand’ all they like. I feel it’s no different to a musician deciding to leave a label and be independent. I’ve gone a bit bananas on TikTok and they haven’t said a peep.”

Whilst Ben and Ellie left the experiment early as they couldn’t find a connection, Ellie then became the centre of the biggest scandal of the season, which didn’t come to light until the reunion aired in Australia.

Warning: Show spoilers ahead.

After establishing she couldn’t make things work with Ben, Ellie wrote leave and the pair left the experiment. However, Ellie had started a friendship with contestant Jono McCullough who was paired with fan-favourite Lauren Dunn.

The pair continued to text throughout the season, despite Jono staying married and choosing to stay in the experiment week after week with Lauren.

Ellie and Jono have been in a relationship since the show finished filming in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @elliedixoxo

Eventually, the pair realised they were only friends, and ended it right before Final Vows. Hopefully, Jono and Ellie came to the reunion just four weeks later, arm in arm, boasting about how happy they were in their relationship.

Fans were left divided over whether to be happy for the pair, or whether what Jono did was considered emotional cheating, as he was actively messaging Ellie whilst supposedly being married to Lauren,

But Jono and Ellie are now one of the only couples remaining from the experiment, so that’s gotta count for something right?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.