Who Is MAFS Australia’s Ellie Dix? Age, Job And Who She’s Dating

Ellie Dix and Ben Walters were paired by the experts in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @elliedixoxo

By Tiasha Debray

Ellie Dix was part of one of the most surprising cheating scandals in Married At First Sight 2024, so we need to know more. From her age and job, to who she’s dating. Here’s what we know.

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

Married At First Sight’s Ellie Dix was as wholesome as they came when she entered the experiment. Nursing a broken heart after her ex-fiancé cheated on her forcing her to cancel her wedding a month before the big day, she immediately drew the nation’s sympathy.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired her up with Ben Walters because they thought her wholesome nature would balance the fact that Ben hadn’t been in a relationship in eight years. Boy were they wrong.

Whilst Ben and Ellie didn’t make it through to the end of the experiment, it doesn’t mean she left without her man. Ellie made a connection with Lauren Dunn’s on-screen husband, Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough and in a surprise twist of events, the pair began texting behind Lauren’s back.

But was what they had real? From her age and job to who she’s dating now. Here’s what we know about MAFS Australia's Ellie Dix.

Ellie Dix found it difficult to connect to her husband Ben during the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

How old is Ellie from MAFS?

Ellie from MAFS Australia is 32 years old and her star sign is an Aquarius.

Aquarians are supposedly creative and passionate and Ellie has been passionate about her desire to start a family, which was a point of contention between herself and Ben when they were coupled together.

However Jono was also in the stage of his life where he wanted to start a family, so maybe that’s what attracted them to one another during the experiment.

MAFS' Ellie is 32 years old. Picture: Instagram: @elliedixoxo

What's Ellie from MAFS’ job?

Married At First Sight Australia's Ellie is a registered aesthetics nurse who runs a botox business in Queensland.

The cosmetic nurse works with anti-wrinkle injections, and fillers as well as skin treatments such as laser facials, tattoo removal and microdermabrasion.

Ellie became a cosmetic nurse in 2015 and she has a business Instagram page that you can check out here: @cosmeticnurse.ellie

Who is Ellie from MAFS dating?

Ellie Dix has been dating Jonathan McCullough from her season of MAFS Australia.

However the pair weren’t originally paired together by the experts, Jono was paired with Lauren and Ellie was paired with Ben.

After leaving the experiment halfway through when she and Ben failed to make a connection, Jono and Ellie continued speaking to each other over text messages behind Lauren’s back.

Jono and Lauren have been through ups and downs throughout the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Whilst Jono tried to make things work with Lauren during the experiment, it was obvious that his heart lay in the woman he was texting, so when he and Lauren decided to call it quits at the end of the experiment, he and Ellie decided to give it a crack.

Since then, the pair have been spotted kissing on a Sydney beach as well as out and about in town spending time with one another.

According to the Daily Mail Australia Ellie and Jono reportedly planned to announce their relationship at the upcoming reunion.

