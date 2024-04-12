MAFS' Eden Reveals Facial Injury That Changed Her Lip Shape Forever

MAFS' Eden Harper had facial surgery after a terrible accident. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram: @edenharper

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Eden Harper has opened up about a traumatic incident in her past that altered the way her lips look as an adult.

Married At First Sight Australia’s Eden Harper has revealed an accident she went through in her youth that altered her appearance and caused her massive insecurities when it comes to her face.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling, and John Aitken paired Eden with fellow contestant Jayden Eynaud, and fans immediately noticed that Eden had a very distinctive pair of lips.

The reality star has now spoken to Daily Mail Australia about how her unique lips are a product of a terrible accident that resulted in the young woman needing surgery, that has left her face partially paralysed.

Eden and Jayden were paired together by the experts in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

Eden revealed that when she was in her early twenties, she fainted and the fall split her face open, “I fainted when I was I think 21 or 22. And I landed on glass and it split my whole face open and that's where the scar on my face is from.”

“I had a few gashes, but the most notable was probably the size of a stretched out 20 cent coin from above my nose past the end of my mouth… And in order to stitch up the hole, the surgery lifted my whole mouth upwards and it's given me that giant upper lip look that I have.”

“The only [scar] you can still see though is the one above my mouth. It was the worst one.”

Eden revealed that whilst she had mostly recovered, her scarring is something she remains insecure about. The star also went on to say that she had lost some feeling and mobility around her mouth.

Eden revealed a horrific accident in her early twenties that left her face scarred. Picture: Instagram: @edenharper

"My lips are definitely my biggest insecurity and the thing that gets me down the most when I look in the mirror is the scar above my mouth and the lack of movement in my mouth," she explained to the publication.

“It essentially killed the muscle in my mouth and has frozen all movement in the lower half of my face, which is quite unfortunate.”

Fans of the show have speculated online what sort of work she had gotten done, assuming cosmetic surgery may have been the reason for her looks. It was because of these rumours that Eden wanted to put any cosmetic procedure theories to bed.

“I do get Botox in my forehead and that, that kind of thing. But the lips. The lips is because of my scar.... I don't even get lip filler anymore. I used to when I was younger, definitely. So in those old photos, I actually was getting filler then and I don't get it now.”

Eden revealed the work she’d done to accept the way her face had changed after the procedure, “It looks so different to how it used to look and I remember when it first happened, just every time I'd look in the mirror and I'd be like, I'm never gonna look the way I used to and I just had to accept that.”

Surprisingly Eden also revealed that she had tried to include this information on MAFS during Confessions week.

“[The accident] was my confession letter on the show, which didn't actually make the cut, but it was probably the hardest six months of my life because my face was in a bandage for six months and I just thought every time I looked in the mirror I'd burst into tears because of all the scars and whatnot,” she admitted.

