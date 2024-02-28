Are Eden Harper And Jayden Eynaud From MAFS Australia 2024 Still Together?

Jayden and Eden were paired together by the experts in Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @edenharper

By Tiasha Debray

Jayden Eynaud came into Married At First Sight Australia and immediately won hearts, but did he win Eden Harper's? Are Jayden and Eden still together?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 had a lot of making up to do when it came to pairings, considering no one from the 2023 season managed to make their marriages work.

Experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling rose to the challenge, with a more age diverse cast, taking a leaf out of the UK version of the show’s book.

On the younger end of the spectrum, Jayden Eynaud came into the series and immediately stole hearts with his sunny smile and big old softie energy, after being paired up with the beautiful Eden Harper.

But Jayden’s not the first Eynaud to be on the reality show, his brother Mitch Eynaud was part of the 2022 season where he was married to Ella Ding.

Whilst his brother’s relationship didn’t last past the experiment, how has Jayden fared? Are Eden and Jayden still together after the experiment?

Jayden came into the show and immediately stolen hearts with his smile. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia couple Jayden and Eden still together?

From the looks of things, Married At First Sight couple Jayden and Eden are still together.

The pair were spotted at the start of February holding hands at a petrol station in Queensland’s Gold Coast.

A source told So Dramatic! Podcast, “I saw a very loved-up Jayden and Eden holding hands at a service station… They looked super cute and happy, guess they lasted the MAFS sh** show."

But wait, there’s more evidence to suggest the couple are going strong and it had to do with Jayden’s brother Mitch.

Back in October of 2023, Mitch posted a carousel of photos of himself and an adorable golden retriever on Instagram.

Keen eyed followers quickly identified the dog as Jayden's on-screen wife Eden’s retriever named Cub, because of its red collar.

The fans caught on quickly and the post has been littered with comments, such as “Isn't this showing us that Eden and Jayden stay together!” One fan wrote as a number of others commented, “That’s Eden’s dog.”

With Married At First Sight's filming beginning around July 2023, this post kind of proves that both Jayden and Eden were seeing each other as late as October of last year, months after filming wrapped up.

Followers identified the dog as Eden’s retriever Cub because of its red collar. Picture: Instagram/edenharper

And it comes as no surprise that these two have probably managed to make it work as their similarities are astounding.

Starting with their location, not only are both of them from the Gold Coast, but they frequent the same cafes, shops and beaches.

Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Jayden said "We talked about this at our wedding, we go to the same cafes, we order the same food, we get all our muscle meals from the same place.”

“We have the same locals, we go for walks on the same beach. Everything we do is the same, so I don't know how we hadn't met."

"Literally, I can drive to her house in three minutes."

Well, well well, the real question is have you been to her house? From the sounds of things, Jayden and Eden are still together and invested in each other's lives.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.