MAFS' Jack Accused For Third Time Of Cheating On Tori Outside The Experiment

MAFS' Jack Dunkley has been accused once more of being unfaithful to partner Tori Adams. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jack Dunkley has been accused once again of cheating on his on-screen wife and now partner Tori Adams. But how many times will Tori stand by him?

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams have been through a lot, more than most other couples on the 2024 season of the show.

Whether the drama was self-inflicted or they were victims of it is still up for discussion, however, one thing’s for sure, the experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken had no idea what they started when they initially paired these two with one another.

Unfortunately, since filming wrapped, Tori and Jack have been hit by scandal after scandal, with allegations of cheating being brought up not once, twice but now three times.

Tori and Jack were paired up by the experts in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

At the beginning of the season, Jack’s ex Courtney claimed she had slept with Jack several times during and after the social experiment - that was claim number one.

Secondly, allegations began floating around that the personal trainer had been seen on dates with a number of women since filming wrapped - that was claim number two.

Now we’ve arrived at claim number three where rumours have swirled that Jack was at a nightclub and was seen “all over” a woman there.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, the personal trainer was seen “all over” a woman throughout a night in March and was even seen trying to leave the club with her.

Tori was accused by the experts of enabling Jack's behaviour. Picture: Channel Nine

According to the podcast’s source, they saw Jack "all over some chick the whole night". The source went on to claim they saw Jack “going home” with the woman but his friends then stepped in to stop him, telling Jack "You can’t do that".

"They got into a bit of an argument. Jack was telling his friend to stay out of it, and the friend was saying he was just looking out for him,” the source revealed on the podcast, explaining that the woman in question got involved in the argument.

"Then, the girl started abusing Jack’s friend, saying, 'I’m going home with him to f*** him, just let us leave, it’s none of your business.'"

The night came to a head when supposedly, Jack’s own friends had physically “restrained him” in order to stop him from leaving the club with the strange woman.

Neither Tori nor Jack have confirmed the story, but the pair despite all judgement from the public, seem to be going from strength to strength, having just moved in with one another.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, Jack stated "We're really good, going from strength to strength."Tori's back at work now... we've been living together for three, four weeks now, we're buying little bits and pieces for the apartment."

