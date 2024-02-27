Who Are The MAFS Australia Experts?

Here's all the details on the MAFS Australia experts. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who are Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken? Meet the relationship experts on Married at First Sight Australia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia 2024 is now finally airing in the UK for all us British viewers. It promises to be one of the most turbulent series yet, but who are the relationship experts behind all of the couplings?

One of the experts, Mel Schilling, has already called out the bad behaviour from the couples. You might recognise that she is also one of the experts on MAFS UK but for the Australian series she is with two new relationship experts.

Mel is joined by Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken for MAFS Aus and they have all worked together on the show before. Alessandra is the newest expert to join the team as she started on the show back in 2021.

The three experts have a pretty hefty challenge of matching life-long partners who will meet for the first time on their wedding day. Often they get it pretty spot on, and sometimes they don't.

Here's everything you need to know about the experts Mel, Alessandra and John.

Meet Mel, Alessandra and John. Picture: Instagram @alessarampolla

Who is Mel Schilling?

Melanie Brisbane-Schilling, 51, is a relationship coach from Australia. She's been working for the show since 2015 and even lends her expertise to the UK edition of the show.

She has plenty of knowledge when it comes to human psychology with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology as well as a Graduate Diploma in Psychology. Mel has over twenty years of experience as a qualified specialist in human behavioural performance, so if she thinks you're a toxic partner, you better listen.

In 2020 she got married to her Northern Irish husband Gareth Brisbane - no, it wasn't marriage at first sight - and they share a seven-year-old daughter called Maddie.

Mel has been working on the show since 2015. Picture: Instagram @mel_schilling1

Who is Alessandra Rampolla?

Alessandra Rampolla, 47, is a certified clinical sexologist from San Juan, Puerto Rico. She is the newest expert on the MAFS team having joined back in 2021.

She has over 20 years of experience working in this field, she studied in the US and has a master's degree in marriage and family therapy. Alessandra also has number of other degrees and certifications in the field of sexology, so she definitely knows what she's talking about.

The expert has been married once before to businessman John Hernandez but they have split and since then she has kept her relationship status on the lowdown.

Alessandra joined MAFS Aus in 2021. Picture: Instagram @alessarampolla

Who is John Aiken?

John Aiken is a psychologist and a MAFS Australia veteran, he has been an expert on the show since it started in 2015.

He was born in Sydney Australia but moved to New Zealand where he met his wife Kelly Swanson-Roe, who is a news reporter. Before he began working in human psychology he was actually a professional cricketer for New Zealand - a man of many talents!

John has been on the show since it began in 2015. Picture: Instagram @johnaikenlive

As well as featuring on our tellies John runs his own private practice and has been working in the behavioural field for over 25 years. He has also hosted ABC documentaries like Making Couples Happy and Making Families Happy.

The happily-married expert is a dad of two.

Married at First Sight Australia continues to air Monday to Thursday on E4 from 7.30pm.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.