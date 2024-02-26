When Was MAFS Australia 2024 Filmed?

MAFS Australia was filmed in 2023
By Tiasha Debray

MAFS Australia is about to start but we want to know when all the drama went down. When was MAFS 2024 filmed? And how far behind are we compared to Australia?

Married At First Sight Australia is about to begin airing in the UK. It’s set to start at 7.30pm on the 26th of February and from what we can tell, strap in, it’s about to be a very very bumpy ride.

With the return of relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, the season has been said to be the most diverse when it comes to the ages of the contestants taking part in the experiment.

According to the show’s press release, the 2024 season of MAFS Australia is set to, “push the limits on everything viewers think about the series”.

But naturally over here in the UK, we’re getting the episodes a little later than it’s all going down in Australia. So we need to know the cold hard truth, when was MAFS Australia filmed? And when did it start airing in Australia?

The show began airing in Australia on the 29th of January, 2024.
When was Married At First Sight Australia 2024 filmed?

MAFS Australia started their castings all the way back in March 2023 and filming reportedly began towards the end of July.

The show started airing in Australia on the 29th of January, 2024, so we’re only getting episodes roughly a month later than anyone else, which is standard practice between the Australia and UK launch dates.

But if you do the maths, that means that the footage we’re watching is seven months old! A lot could have changed in the last seven months.

Whilst the cast sign NDAs, Australian MAFS contestants are notorious for breaking them and spilling information earlier than they should. So if you want to be ahead of the gossip, check out our cast list and give them all a follow on Instagram.

This time around, there are 10 brides and 10 grooms saying 'I do' to a complete stranger at the aisle. The weddings are not legally binding and instead are symbolic, meaning the couples can easily breakup without a divorce if they decide their relationship isn't working.

After their respective weddings, each of the couples get to enjoy some alone time on a luxury honeymoon before facing the ultimate test; moving in together.

Each couple is given accommodation of their own and throughout the series they have regular commitment ceremonies where they chat with the experts about milestones and difficulties. Here, they can decide whether to continue the relationship or call it a day. If only one partner votes to leave but their spouse wants to stay in the experiment, they must stay.

MAFS Australia starts on Monday 26th February on E4.

