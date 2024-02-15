When Does MAFS Australia Start? Air Date, Where To Watch And More

MAFS Australia will air in the UK one month after the Australian start date. Picture: Nine/Instagram/mafs

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia has kicked off, but will it air in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know about the MAFS Australia 2024 start date; when and where to watch it.

If there’s one thing that’s certain about the UK it’s that we love Married At First Sight Australia. And with their season 11 beginning in January, we’ve all been early anticipating when we’re going to be able to watch it here in the UK.

With Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and the beautiful Mel Schilling who stars in our own version of the show, MAFS is set to be better than ever before.

We last had our fix with the UK edition which ended in November and since then we know Peggy and Georges have split, as well as a few other couples. Naturally, we're ready to watch a whole other rollercoaster of marriages as brides and grooms in Australia say 'I do' to a complete stranger.

So as we all sit here twiddling our thumbs, we’re begging Channel 4 to let us know when will MAFS Australia 2024 air in the UK. Read on for all the info you need.

Mel Schilling is an expert on MAFS Australia as well as MAFS UK. Picture: E4

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Mel Schilling went live on Valentine’s Day to announce that the 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia will air on E4 from Monday, 26th February at 7.30pm.

Set yourself up in front of the tele with all your favourite snacks because directly after that the MAFS UK Reunion will be on at 9.30pm. What a gloriously delicious night of mind-numbing reality television!

If you’re curious, MAFS Australia started and aired in Australia on the 29th of January. So we’re getting it one month behind, which is the usual delay between the Australia and UK launch dates.

But what that also means is if you don’t like spoilers, stay away from consuming any Aussie media online for the time being.

Married At First Sight Australia will air on 26th of February on E4 . Picture: Instagram/mafs

Who is on MAFS Australia 2024?

Are you REALLY into MAFS if you don’t do your homework prior to the show starting?

So who’s in the first batch of cast members of MAFS Australia 2024?

We’ve compiled a list of all the cast currently on the show as well as their social media handles, so you can stalk away in your spare time ahead of the air date in one and a half weeks.

Andrea, 51, Photographer - @andrewthompson_andie

Tim, 30, Online Business Owner - @timcalwell

Tristan, 29, Event Manager - @tristancblack

Lucinda, 43, MC & Wedding Celebrant - @lucindaslight

Eden, 28, Recruitment Manager - @edenharper

Jonathan, 39, Health Business Owner - @jono.mccullough

Natalie, 32, Physiotherapist - @natarai

Cassandra, 30, Administration Office - @cassandraallen_

Lauren, 31, PR & Marketing Consultant - @lauren_funn_

Jack, 34, Personal Trainer - @jack_dunkley

Richard, 62, Motivational Speaker - @richard_sauerman

Tori, 27, Business Development Manager - @torileighadams

Ellie, 32, Registered Nurse - @elliedixoxo

Collins, 28, Executive Assistant - @collins_christian_

Jayden, 26, Professional Kickboxer - @jaydeneynaud.kickboxer

Sara, 29, Nutritionist - @saramessy

Michael, 34, Salesperson - @m.felix88

Timothy, 51, Business Owner - @timsmith_melbourne

Ben, 39, Tour Guide - @walters_tours

Simon, 39, Marketing Manager (No socials)

MAFS Australia 2024 cast has been considered the most age diverse cast they've had. Picture: Instagram/mafs

Mel Schilling has already openly spoken about how exciting this years cast of the Australian reality show is going to be in terms of diversity, particularly when it comes to age.

Speaking to Heart, Mel said, “This will be the most diverse group of people in Australia that we have ever had.”

"I think we're taking a leaf out of the UK version's book, particularly around age. In the Aussie one we have a guy who's 64, we've got three people in their sort of late 40's early 50's, which is really different for us."

Mel explained that the change up has caused an interesting new dynamic in the group.

“All of a sudden we have these elders in the group, some of them with wisdom and some of them not so much. In fact some of them could learn a lot from the millennials in the group. So it’s fascinating.”

