Why Did Peggy And Georges From MAFS UK Split?

MAFS' Peggy and Georges have split. Picture: E4/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Peggy and Georges have confirmed they’ve split, but why did they break up after MAFS?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peggy Rose and Georges Bertonneau have split four months after Married at First Sight UK aired their journey and just less than a year after they first met.

The reality stars confirmed their breakup on social media in separate statements on Valentine's Day, with Georges admitting he wasn’t aware Peggy would be speaking out.

Peggy and Georges were one of a few couples on MAFS UK in 2023 to go beyond the vow renewals, alongside co-stars Jordan and Erica and Tasha and Paul.

Just days prior to their split announcement, Peggy spoke in an interview about moving in together and having children.

Peggy and Georges got married after never having met on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Why did Peggy and Georges from MAFS UK split?

Peggy and Georges haven’t yet shared the reason behind their breakup, but their relationship got off to a rocky start when Peggy struggled to get to grips with George’s gaming career, specifically the fact he squatted on camera for his fans.

Her family were also hesitant to accept him at first and were disapproving of his career. However, it seemed they’d got past it eventually and Peggy later revealed they’d all grown fond of Georges.

In her statement confirming their split, Peggy said: “I’m so sorry I’ve been quiet on socials everybody but there’s a reason for my silence. Me and Georges are no longer together and I’m absolutely heartbroken.

“It’s affected my mental health and it’s taken me weeks to come to terms with it but with it being Valentine’s Day, I can’t pretend I’m okay. Thanks to everyone who has supported us and our journey, nobody is more upset about it than me.”

MAFS UK: Peggy Rose confirmed her split from Georges. Picture: Peggy Rose/Instagram

Meanwhile, Georges shared his own confirmation but didn’t reveal why they’d split.

He wrote: “Wasn’t expecting a statement from Peggy regarding the situation. I’m heartbroken by our breakup and also trying to come to terms with life without Peggy. I appreciate a lot of you have questions but I won’t be talking about this situation as of yet.

“Also thank you for the messages of support.”

George visits Peggy’s parents’ home on MAFS UK

Peggy and Georges had a troubled start to their marriage, having said ‘I do’ to each other as strangers, but once the show wrapped they seemed smitten and even had a joint Instagram and TikTok.

It seems they’re the first couple from MAFS 2023 to split since the reunion, after Jay and Luke broke up soon after leaving the show and Rozz and Thomas split during filming.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.