Why Did Peggy And Georges From MAFS UK Split?

14 February 2024, 17:12

MAFS' Peggy and Georges have split
MAFS' Peggy and Georges have split. Picture: E4/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Peggy and Georges have confirmed they’ve split, but why did they break up after MAFS?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peggy Rose and Georges Bertonneau have split four months after Married at First Sight UK aired their journey and just less than a year after they first met.

The reality stars confirmed their breakup on social media in separate statements on Valentine's Day, with Georges admitting he wasn’t aware Peggy would be speaking out.

Peggy and Georges were one of a few couples on MAFS UK in 2023 to go beyond the vow renewals, alongside co-stars Jordan and Erica and Tasha and Paul.

Just days prior to their split announcement, Peggy spoke in an interview about moving in together and having children.

Peggy and Georges got married after never having met on MAFS UK
Peggy and Georges got married after never having met on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Why did Peggy and Georges from MAFS UK split?

Peggy and Georges haven’t yet shared the reason behind their breakup, but their relationship got off to a rocky start when Peggy struggled to get to grips with George’s gaming career, specifically the fact he squatted on camera for his fans.

Her family were also hesitant to accept him at first and were disapproving of his career. However, it seemed they’d got past it eventually and Peggy later revealed they’d all grown fond of Georges.

In her statement confirming their split, Peggy said: “I’m so sorry I’ve been quiet on socials everybody but there’s a reason for my silence. Me and Georges are no longer together and I’m absolutely heartbroken.

“It’s affected my mental health and it’s taken me weeks to come to terms with it but with it being Valentine’s Day, I can’t pretend I’m okay. Thanks to everyone who has supported us and our journey, nobody is more upset about it than me.”

MAFS UK: Peggy Rose confirmed her split from Georges
MAFS UK: Peggy Rose confirmed her split from Georges. Picture: Peggy Rose/Instagram

Meanwhile, Georges shared his own confirmation but didn’t reveal why they’d split.

He wrote: “Wasn’t expecting a statement from Peggy regarding the situation. I’m heartbroken by our breakup and also trying to come to terms with life without Peggy. I appreciate a lot of you have questions but I won’t be talking about this situation as of yet.

“Also thank you for the messages of support.”

George visits Peggy’s parents’ home on MAFS UK

Peggy and Georges had a troubled start to their marriage, having said ‘I do’ to each other as strangers, but once the show wrapped they seemed smitten and even had a joint Instagram and TikTok.

It seems they’re the first couple from MAFS 2023 to split since the reunion, after Jay and Luke broke up soon after leaving the show and Rozz and Thomas split during filming.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in September 2023

Travis Kelce’s Dating History – From Reality Dating Shows To Taylor Swift

Toby Aromolaran has claimed he was cheated on by an ex

What Has Chloe Burrows Said About Toby Aromolaran Cheating Allegations?

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were together for a year after Love Island

Why Did Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran Split & How Long Were They Together?

Kim Kardashian has four children with ex-husband Kanye West

How Many Kids Does Kim Kardashian Have? Names, Ages And Pictures Revealed

Kourtney Karsdashian taking a selfie alongside a picture of her with her daughter Penelope and Son Reign

Meet Kourtney Kardashian Kids: Names, Ages And Photos

Kim Kardashian reportedly has a new boyfriend in the form of Odell Beckham Jr

Who Is Kim Kardashian's Boyfriend Now? Meet Odell Beckham Jr

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits