Married At First Sight’s Matt Pilmoor Says He’s ‘Complete’ With New Girlfriend Shona Manderson

Matt Pilmoor and Shona Manderson began dating after meeting on MAFS UK. Picture: Matt Pilmoor/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Matt Pilmoor and Shona Manderson have been dating since meeting on Married at First Sight UK, and they seem incredibly loved up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS UK stars Matt Pilmoor and Shona Manderson met at the end of their respective marriages on E4’s dating experiment, with Matt and on-screen wife Adrienne Naylor breaking up at the end of the series and Shona and husband Brad Skelly calling it quits five weeks after being told to leave the experiment.

While they weren’t paired with their soulmates, that didn’t stop them from finding true love after meeting for the first time at the MAFS’ cast reunion, where the contestants came together for one last dinner party.

And since being able to go public with their relationship, Matt and Shona haven’t stopped gushing about each other and how well suited they are.

Matt posted a sweet Instagram carousel of pictures with his new girlfriend on Thursday, calling Shona ‘the missing piece to my puzzle’.

MAFS UK: Matt was originally paired with Adrienne. Picture: E4

Married At First Sight UK’s Adrienne tells Matt she doesn’t want kids

He wrote in the caption: “I feel like a new born man come alive again. @shoniemandy your [sic] honestly the best person I could ever imagine to come into my life. You are a breath of fresh air and I feel like I’m complete and can take on the world with you.

“The last 4 years of my life have been the toughest things I have ever had to face and coming out the other side and finding you has really made me think good things happen for a reason.”

Mat added that he and Shona have received ‘thousands’ of messages in support of their relationship.

“You’re my rock and the missing piece to my puzzle. I honestly adore you. We can’t begin to tell you the thousands of messages and comments we have received that’s all love it’s unreal! Thank you all.”

The comment section on Matt’s post was soon filled with messages of support from fans, with many writing they were ‘meant to find each other.’

Matt and Shona were finally able to share their relationship with the world once MAFS UK finished, posting about their romance moments after the final episode aired.

Since then, a reunion show has been confirmed to be released in early 2024 and viewers are hoping to gain a glimpse at Shona and Matt’s relationship.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.