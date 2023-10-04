MAFS Shona Manderson: Age, Job, Instagram And Where She Is Now

Shona Manderson married Brad Skelly on MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Married At First Sight welcomed Shona Manderson to the show for 2023 and married her off to Brad Skelly but who is she? Here's all the important details including her life after MAFS UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shona Manderson joined the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2023 and was married off to model Brad Skelly by the experts.

However, despite their matching spiritual beliefs and instant connection, things seem to have taken a turn for the worst, as fans of MAFS question whether they can go the distance.

In a most recent episode, Brad began questioning Shona's maturity levels and upset her by bad-mouthing her to the other contestants on a night out, revealing intimate details about their marriage.

But their connection proved strong as they agreed to move on from their drama - so who is Shona?

Read more: Where Are The Dinner Parties Held On Married At First Sight UK?

Read more: Married At First Sight UK: Who Has Been On TV Before?

Here's everything you need to know about the MAFS bride from her age, to Instagram account and what she does now.

MAFS Shona and Brad have already become one of 2023's most controversial couples. Picture: Shona Anderson/Instagram

Who is MAFS Shona Manderson and how old is she?

Age: 31

From: Nottingham

Instagram: @shoniemandy

Shona confessed prior to the show she was really looking for someone she could "grow with" after a number of failed relationships.

A fully spiritual person, she revealed she's finally found love for herself after a string of troubled times which led her to apply for MAFS.

Shona confessed to the experts she falls in love easily, which was proven right after she declared her love to husband Brad just days into the show.

What is Married At First Sight Shona's job?

An active and creative job, Shona is a Performing Arts teacher.

Surrounded by children, Brad was impressed by her job after having a child of his own.

Shona Manderson has spent her summer travelling and achieving her yoga teacher quailfication. Picture: Shona Anderson/Instagram

Where is MAFS Shona Manderson now?

All contestants that appear on the show are required to keep the status of their relationship a secret until viewers are aware, meaning we don't know whether Shona and Brad are together or not.

However, since her time on the show, Shona has spent the summer in Sri Lanka and has continued to focus on her yoga growth, even passing exams to become a fully qualified teacher.

There are no pictures of her with Brad but she has happily documented what's been shown on the show so far.