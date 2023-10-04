Married At First Sight UK: Who Has Been On TV Before?

MAFS UK: Many of the 2023 contestants have been on TV before. Picture: E4

What TV shows has MAFS Brad Skelley been on previously? And has his wife Shona been on screen before? Here's all the contestants who have faces you may recognise.

Married At First Sight UK is packed full of drama from Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino's connection issues to Terence and Porscha's inability to communicate.

But as the weeks unfold, and we get to know the contestants better, some MAFS viewers are beginning to recognise the married couples from other shows including Brad Skelley, Peggy Rose and even Luke Worley.

All having attempted to take on the small screen before, fans of the show are left wondering whether the likes of Georges, Laura and more are in this for the romance or the fame.

So has Shona been on TV before? And where do you recognise Peggy from? Here's the lowdown on all the MAFS UK 2023 stars who have appeared on TV before.

Nathanial Valentino appeared on Young, Free and Single in 2015. Picture: Channel 4

Nathanial Valentino

Matched up with bride Ella Morgan, the first transgender contestant to ever appear on the show, Nathanial is no stranger to the TV screen.

Prior to MAFS, he famously took part in Geordie Shore's spin-off show Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer. Thanks to his time with the gang, he has remained close friends with a lot of the cast including Charlotte Crosby.

Nathanial has also starred on another E4 dating show, Young, Free and Single in 2015.

MAFS Peggy is completely unrecognisable on Take Me Out. Picture: ITV/Screengrab

Peggy Rose

Perhaps the most surprising of them all is Peggy as not only did she appear on Take Me Out at just 19 years old, she also looked completely different with her long black hair.

MAFS Georges dated Chloe Simms on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: E4/Screengrab

Georges Berthonneau

Not just famous in the gaming world (sorry Peggy), Georges has also tried his luck on TV and appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2018.

Georges went on a date with TOWIE star Chloe Simms, however, nothing blossomed between the two and they remained single.

MAFS star Luke attempted to find love on Language of Love. Picture: ITV/Screengrab

Luke Worley

It looks like love has been on Luke's mind for a while now as he also appeared on another dating show, Davina McCall's Language of Love.

Only appearing on it in 2022, Luke, who is now married to Jay, had to move to Spain and attempt to connect with someone who couldn't speak his language.

MAFS Laura attempted to find love on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: E4

Laura Vaughan

Nope, it wasn't Made In Chelsea that Laura went on but she also appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

She went on a date with Gary Lucy, a former Hollyoaks and Footballers' Wives actor, before he went on to seriously date Laura Anderson who he now has a baby with.

MAFS star Brad Skelley dated Charlotte Crosby on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: E4/Screengrab

Brad Skelley

You may recognise Brad from his modelling career but he also appeared on Celebs Go Dating when he was just 20 years old. He went on a few dates with Charlotte Crosby but nothing serious happened between the pair.

More recently, he took part in Dress to Impress on ITV, the show in which contestants compete against each other on a shopping spree in order to win the affections of a fashion-conscious person and potential partner.

Brad took part in 2022 with his brothers, going through the outfits three cast members had picked out for him in a bid to impress him.