MAFS UK 2023: Are Porscha And Terence Still Together?

27 September 2023, 11:48

Paul Brunson & Mel Schilling reveal an exclusive on the new season of Married at First Sight 😍

By Kathryn Knight

Porscha and Terence were just one of the many couples to get married having never met before on MAFS UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is underway and Porscha and Terence became the next couple to tie the knot on Monday night BUT fans were left questioning their match after Porscha stated she was a homebody ‘in bed by 11pm’ while Terence works as a DJ into the early hours.

Their wedding followed couples like Jay and Luke, Laura and Arthur and Nathanial and Ella who were among the first few couples to be matched by the experts; Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

Porscha and Terence were put together during the second week of the series and viewers will soon get to see their relationship evolve on their honeymoon and further down the line when they have to move in together to truly test their marriage.

They’ll also take part in the marriage commitment ceremonies and regular dinner parties with the other contestants.

Terence and Porscha on MAFS UK 2023
Terence and Porscha on MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Are Terence and Porscha from MAFS UK still together?

It’s not yet known whether Terence and Porscha are still together, so fans will have to wait until the final commitment ceremony as to whether they ended up deciding to stay together.

A quick glance at their respective Instagram profiles doesn’t tell us much, but Porscha did address the ‘red flags’ viewers were pointing out in their match when their honeymoon episode aired.

Terence and Porscha have vastly different lifestyles
Terence and Porscha have vastly different lifestyles. Picture: E4

On their first holiday together their relationship was tested during a dispute during which Terence called Porscha ‘entertaining’ and 'childish'.

She wrote: “On this day I was very happy with my match, yes I had concerns but I’m know fool [sic] and I know nobody is perfect, I 100% trusted the process and wanted to take the time to find out why we had been matched and if he had a good heart, was kind to me a gentlemen I knew my concerns would be of know factor because we would naturally work life out together this was my hope.”

Porscha went on: “Watching it back yes I can see everything you all are pointing out, all the red flags the viewers can see but you must remember at the time I can only see and hear what is being told to me not what is being said to others or behind my back! As you continue watching my story remember that I am a real person with real feelings and if nothing more judge not lest we be judged.”

Meanwhile, Terence hasn’t shared anything about his bride over on his own Instagram account, keeping us guessing as to whether they’re still together.

Porscha and Terence got married in a super romantic setting on Married at First Sight UK, quickly getting to know each other and bonding over the fact they both have kids; Terence is a dad of three while Porscha is a mum of one.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Brand and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023

MAFS UK 2023: Are Shona And Brad Still Together?

Married At First Sight UK is welcoming a new line-up of wedding hopefuls for 2023

Married At First Sight UK Cast: Meet The Full Line Up of 2023

Big Brother is back for 2023

Who Will Host Big Brother 2023 & When It’s Coming Back: The Biggest Questions Answered

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Married At First Sight UK has created eight new couples for 2023

Are The Weddings Legally Binding On Married At First Sight UK?

MAFS Ella Morgan is looking for love on this year's UK show

MAFS UK Ella Morgan: Age, Instagram And Inside Her Transgender Story

Nathanial Valentino has gone from Geordie Shore to Married At First Sight UK

MAFS UK Nathanial Valentino: Geordie Shore Career, Age And Instagram

MAFS UK is set to take over our screens this autumn on E4

What Days is Married At First Sight UK On TV And What Time?

Taylor Swift is said to be making a documentary film on 'The Eras Tour'

‘The Eras Tour' Film: Taylor Swift's Concert Is Coming To The Big Screen

Taylor Swift

How many books are in the 'After' book series and will fifth get film?

All Five After Books In Order Including Prequel 'Before'

Features

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch