MAFS UK 2023: Are Laura And Arthur Still Together?

By Kathryn Knight

Laura and Arthur were one of the first couples to say ‘I do’ on MAFS UK 2023. But where are they now?

Laura and Arthur didn’t get off to the best start when they met at the altar on Married at First Sight UK, with Laura admitting he ‘looks just like her ex-husband’ from the back.

But they made it past ‘I do’ to give their whirlwind marriage a go.

Fans already want to know what happened to Laura and Arthur and if they’re still together after getting past their awkward first encounter.

MAFS UK's Laura married Arthur. Picture: E4

Are Laura and Arthur from MAFS UK still together?

Fans will have to wait until the end of MAFS UK 2023 to find out if Laura and Arthur are still together, but we’re not sure what to expect after Laura called their experience ‘stranger than fiction.’

While appearing on Lorraine alongside co-star Ella, Laura said: “It was an additional pressure for me because I'd done it before, and actually my groom looked like my ex-husband from the back. It's giving PTSD. With that came extra pressure.”

She hinted that a lot went down after they said, ‘I do’, telling Lorraine: “You could not write what happened. It’s stranger than fiction.”

The 2023 series of MAFS UK is set to be the longest yet between eight and nine weeks, with more drama than ever before.

MAFS UK: Arthur apparently looked like Laura's ex-husband. Picture: E4

Fans will get to see the drama unfold at weekly dinner parties, relationship therapy sessions with Charlene Douglas, Paul Brunson and Mel Schilling, and at the flats they shared together for the experiment.

The series finale will see couples decide whether to recommit to each other for good, or to call it quits and go their separate ways.

Married at First Sight UK airs weekdays at 9pm on E4.

