MAFS UK: Are Adrienne And Matt Still Together?

17 October 2023, 14:51

MAFS UK: Viewers are rooting for Adrienne and Matt to last
MAFS UK: Viewers are rooting for Adrienne and Matt to last. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight’s Adrienne and Matt’s first meeting at the altar has fans hoping they’re still together.

Adrienne Naylor, 27, and Matt Pilmoor, 29, said ‘I do’ having never met on Married at First Sight UK, but they instantly had a connection after being paired by the experts for their shared love of fitness and the outdoors.

After what was possibly the cutest wedding of MAFS UK so far, viewers want to know if Adrienne and Matt are still together.

While Matt is from Harrogate, Adrienne is from Cumbria, a distance that didn’t faze the newlyweds. Meanwhile, other couples on the show like Luke and Jay have concerns over the distance between their hometowns.

As fans get to know Adrienne and Matt on-screen, they want to know if they’re still together after filming the experiment.

MAFS UK: Adrienne and Matt were one of the last couples to get married
MAFS UK: Adrienne and Matt were one of the last couples to get married. Picture: E4

Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

At the time of writing, it’s not known whether Adrienne and Matt are still together as we must wait until the series has aired to see who’s still going strong.

In the meantime, fans are scouring social media to look for signs of their relationship status.

The first place to look for clues on a MAFS couple’s relationship status is Instagram, and we’re taking it as a positive sign that Adrienne and Matt both have shared pictures from their wedding day.

They’ve also both commented on each other’s wedding posts, a sure sign they’re at least on good terms following the show.

MAFS UK: Adrienne and Matt hit it off instantly
MAFS UK: Adrienne and Matt hit it off instantly. Picture: E4

On a photo Adrienne shared from their first shoot as husband and wife, Matt commented: “Most amazing day,” with a smiley face. And on Matt’s upload, Adrienne left a red heart and a hands-in-the-air emoji. An emoji can speak a thousand words…

The rest of the series will document the couple’s first romantic getaway together, their honeymoon, as well as the commitment ceremonies they’ll join the other husbands and wives at.

At the end of the experiment, all the couples have to decide whether to stick with each other for good in one final commitment ceremony, or to breakup.

