By Abbie Reynolds

'The Idea Of You' fans, did you enjoy Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's complicated love story? Well then, you are going to love these movies that have super similar romantic tropes.

The Idea of You quickly became the internets favourite movie; with unexpected romance, a hot boyband and steamy scenes it's got all the right ingredients to make a brilliant rom-com.

The film, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, follows a unique love story of a 40-year-old divorcee and a 24-year-old pop star falling in love. The film was born of a book by the same title, written by Robinne Lee, which gained popularity during the global pandemic.

Their age gap is a huge part of the film, as well as the impossibilities of dating in the spotlight. As much as it's a story about forbidden love, it's about genuine companionship during completely different stages of life.

But, of course, the film is only 1 hour and 55 minutes long and - as much as we wouldn't judge you for watching it on repeat - you'll probably finish watching it and be desperate for more.

So we've got you sorted with 10 other movies that we're sure you'll love if you loved The Idea Of You (plus where to watch them).

1. After

After is the first in a five-part movie series based on the novels written by Anna Todd which are understood to have been developed from a fanfiction about One Direction. Just like The Idea Of You, After's main character is inspired by Harry Styles.

The synopsis: Tessa, a young student and devoted girlfriend, looks forward to greater prospects in college. However, she soon meets Hardin, an enigmatic rebel who makes her question her notions of life and love.

You can watch After on Netflix.

2. Anyone But You

Anyone But You (2023). Picture: Alamy

Starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Anyone But You is then perfect romantic-comedy. It's super light hearted and reminds us of those classic early 2000 rom-coms but with The Idea Of You-esque steamy scenes.

The synopsis: Despite having an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's initial attraction quickly turns sour. When they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, the pair pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances

It's a loose adaptation of Shakespeares 'Much Ado About Nothing' and is a real feel good movie. It's available on Prime Video and promises to come to Netflix soon.

3. Miller's Girl

Miller's Girl is definitely a controversial choice but one we thought we'd throw in for the people who like a forbidden romance and age-gaps.

The film, which stars Martin Freeman and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, has had some backlash for it's focus on a teacher/schoolgirl relationship. However many have also found the age gap in The Idea Of You unacceptable and we can't forget Ezra in Pretty Little Liars can we?

So it may not be a popular choice but if you want to see what it's all about, you can pay to watch it on Prime Video.

4. Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts (2022). Picture: Alamy

This is especially for all of you who are desperate for more Nicholas. This 2022 film follows Nicholas' character in yet another unexpected romance.

The synopsis: Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter agrees to marry a troubled Marine, Luke for military benefits. The line between real and pretend begins to blur.

You can watch Purple Hearts on Netflix.

5. No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings (2023). Picture: Alamy

Here we have another age-gap romance, but on the more light-hearted side. No Hard Feelings stars The Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence and up-and-coming actor Andrew Barth Feldman.

The synopsis: On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple's introverted and awkward 19-year-old son. However, he proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all.

No Hard Feelings is available to rent or download on Prime Video.

6. Paper Towns

Paper Towns (2015). Picture: Alamy

Now if you're on this page then you likely love a book-turned-film and this right here is a brilliant adaptation of John Green's Paper Towns.

We all know The Fault In Our Stars which was adapted from a John Green book, but Paper Towns seems to have slipped under the radar. Starring Cara Delevinge, it is just as brilliant but with less death - give it a go!

You can watch Paper Towns by buying or renting it on Prime Video.

7. Everything, Everything

Forbidden love fans, this one's for you.

The synopsis: Maddy, who suffers from a severe immunodeficiency disorder, is forced to remain indoors. She falls in love with Olly, who lives next door, much to her mother Pauline's dismay.

Everything, Everything is available to stream on Prime Video.

8. Red, White And Royal Blue

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023). Picture: Alamy

It seems Nicholas is attracted to these secret love stories as he stars in Red, White & Royal Blue opposite Taylor Zakhar Perez.

The synopsis: Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and young Prince Henry fall in love. However, considering their high-profile public lives, they must keep their relationship a secret at all costs.

R,W&RB is available to stream on Prime Video.

9. One Day

One Day (2011). Picture: Alamy

Of course you've likely already binged the entire Netflix series One Day, but did you know a film starring Anne Hathaway came before it?

That's right, it was a book, then a film and then the 2024 series we've all fallen in love with.

The synopsis (for those who need it): Dexter and Emma decide to meet every year on 15 July and see where they stand in life. Over a period of a few years, they feel that they have more to share in common than the people around them.

You can pay to rent or download One Day on Prime Video.

10. I'll See You In My Dreams

I'll See You In My Dreams (2015). Picture: Amazon

I'll See You In My Dreams is a very sweet yet moving rom-com about finding love and companionship later in life. Not Soléne's age - she's still technically young - think more like 60's plus.

The film also features the classic age-gap trope, so don't think that it's all about pensioners, it's much more than that.

You can stream I'll See You In My Dreams on Netflix or purchase it on Prime Video.

