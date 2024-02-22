How Many Episodes Of One Day On Netflix Are There?

One Day has been a huge hit on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Whether you’re bingeing it all or trying to sneak an episode in before work, you’re going to need to know how many episodes of Netflix’s One Day there are and how long is each episode?

Netflix’s new series One Day dropped on the 8th of February and it’s pretty much all anyone has been talking about ever since. The show is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by David Nicholls by the same name, published in 2009 it follows the love story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew over the span of 20 years.

Ambika Mod ( This Is Going To Hurt) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) play the lead roles as Emma and Dex respectively. Not only have they been applauded for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, they’ve amassed a huge new following since the show started.

It’s been 13 years since David’s novel was also adapted into the 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, and with Netflix’s fresh new take, it’s no wonder everyone’s been taking the time to watch it.

So before you dive into these fine waters, you probably want to know what you’re getting into. Like how many episodes are there in One Day? And how long are they? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

Ambika Mod and Leo Goodall have been applauded for their chemistry in One Day. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in One Day on Netflix?

There are 14 episodes in total in Netflix’s One Day.

Each episode, barring the last two, have us peeking into the lives of our two protagonists, Emma and Dexter, one year at a time. Every time we’re dropped into a new year in their lives, it’s always on the same day – the 15th July, hence the show’s name.

The poignant slice of life series covers Emma and Dexter's lives from 1988 to 2007, and you’ve been living under a rock if you weren’t already aware that it ends in tragedy.

If you’re the type of person that likes to be fully prepared before watching any show, then read ahead, because we’re about to dive into each episode separately.

But if you just want a shortcut to knowing which episode Emma dies in, then here you go: Emma Morley’s death occurs in episode 13 of Netflix’s One Day series.

Now you can’t say we didn’t warn you.

One Day's Leo Woodall Was Using His Mum's Netflix!

How long are the episodes in One Day on Netflix?

Each episode in Netflix’s One Day has slightly different run times, so we’re gonna break it down for you by the minute in case you’re trying to squeeze one in right before that train you have to catch.

Episode 1 - 38 minutes

Episode one is set in 1988 where Emma and Dexter meet for the first time at their graduation party as they graduate from Edinburgh University.

Episode 2 - 26 minutes

Episode two is set in 1989 and highlights the class difference between the pair. Dexter is holiday-ing in Rome while Emma is ploughing through life in the Midlands.

Episode 3 - 21 minutes

Episode three is set in 1990 where Emma has now moved and is living and working in London. Dexter comes to visit her and we find out her life isn't exactly how she imagined it.

Episode 4 - 27 minutes

Episode four is set in 1991; Emma and Dexter decide to holiday together in Greece. Whilst Emma wants to keep their friendship just a friendship, Dexter’s keen to chat about the night three years ago when they first met.

Episode 5 - 33 minutes

Episode five is set in 1992 and it’s not a good time. Dexter’s mother has cancer and Dexter is dealing with substance abuse issues. Whilst Dexter’s at his lowest, Emma’s life is looking a little sunnier as she goes out on a date with her co-worker Ian.

Episode 6 - 26 minutes

Episode six is set in 1993, and it seems like things have gone well between Ian and Emma because they’re now living together. Emma’s working as a teacher and Dexter’s found some fame and success on television.

Episode 7 - 31 minutes

Episode seven is set in 1994 and Dexter and Emma manage to meet up and plan to go out for a nice dinner, but unfortunately the night takes a turn for the worst and the pair have an explosive fight on the street.

Episode 8 - 28 minutes

Episode eight is set in 1995 and Emma reveals to Ian that she’s been cheating on him with a colleague at work.

Episode 9 - 24 minutes

Episode nine is set in 1996 and Dexter’s got his life together with his new girlfriend Sylvie and is ready to meet her family.

Episode 10 - 32 minutes

Episode ten is set in 1997. The pair attend their friend Tilly's wedding and whilst it gives Emma and Dexter a chance to reconnect where Dexter shares the good news of his own engagement to Sylvie… the pair also end up sharing a kiss.

Episode 11 - 19 minutes

Episode 11 is set in 1998, just one year later and Dexter’s moved on quickly in life. He and Sylvie are married and have a daughter, but things aren’t as good as they seem because it’s revealed that Sylvie is having an affair with Dexter’s friend.

Episode 12 - 27 minutes

Episode 12 is set in 1999. The begins to really amp up as Sylvie and Dexter split up and Dexter goes to visit Emma in Paris. She’s set up a life there as a published author and is in a relationship with a man called Jean-Pierre, whom she’d slept with months before she even moved to Paris. However this is also the episode where Dexter and Emma realise what they mean to one another.

Episode 13 - 26 minutes

Episode 13 is set over the span of 2000, 2001 and 2002. Enjoy this episode because Emma and Dexter are finally together and they’re engaged. The pair are co-parenting Dexter’s daughter alongside Sylvie and her partner and Emma and Dexter are even trying to start a family of their own, but to no avail. One day, after going for a swim, Emma is cycling through London on her way to meet Dexter and she is tragically hit by a car and killed.

Episode 14 - 26 minutes

Episode 14 is set over 2003, 2004 and time jumps to 2007. In the first two years after Emma’s death, Dexter returns to his substance abuse in order to cope. His friends and family do their best to help him through this period. As we jump to 2007, the series ends as Dexter returns to the place it all began, climbing Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh but this time with his daughter.

It’s a lot, we know, but with episodes ranging from only 38 minutes to as short as 19 minutes, you can do the whole show in one horribly sad sitting and it’ll only take you just over six and a half hours!

