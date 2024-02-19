Who’s In The Cast Of One Day? A Complete Guide

19 February 2024, 15:26

One Day has been a huge success on Netflix
One Day has been a huge success on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

One Day is the heart-wrenching TV series taking over our lives, but who is in the cast?

Netflix series One Day, the latest TV adaptation following the success of the best-selling book and the film which starred Anne Hathaway, follows Dexter and Emma, played by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod as their love story intertwines on the same day every year all the while never quite aligning on their feelings for one another.

The show has viewers well and truly gripped as Dexter and Emma’s love story plays out across London as well as a few other romantic cities, and while we won’t include any spoilers here it’s no secret the ending has had fans sobbing.

The series has made household names out of rising stars Leo, who’s dating Meghann Fahy, and Ambika, but who else is in the cast? Here’s your complete guide.

Viewers want to know if One Day is a true story
Viewers want to know if One Day is a true story. Picture: Netflix

The cast of One Day:

Leo Woodall plays Dexter in One Day
Leo Woodall plays Dexter in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Leo Woodall as Dexter

White Lotus fans will know Dexter actor Leo from the Sicilian-set series, season two, which is where he met current girlfriend Meghann.

Leo has also been in Vampire Academy, Holby City and Citadel.

Ambika Mod plays Emma in One Day
Ambika Mod plays Emma in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Ambika Mod as Emma

Rising star Ambika plays Emma in One Day. You may have also seen Ambika in This is Going to Hurt.

Amber Grappy plays Tilly in One Day
Amber Grappy plays Tilly in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Amber Grappy as Tilly

A friend of Emma’s, Tilly is played by Amber Grappy, who has also appeared in TV series Smothered and Wreck.

Brendan Quinn as Callum

Dexter’s best friend from university Callum is portrayed by Brendan, who you may have also seen in TV mini series Death and Nightingales and short film Rough.

Ian in One Day is played by Jonny Weldon
Ian in One Day is played by Jonny Weldon. Picture: Netflix

Jonny Weldon as Ian

Jonny plays aspiring comedian Ian, who Emma meets while working at a Mexican restaurant. Jonny has also been in The Outlaws and Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

Dexter's dad is played by Tim McInnerney
Dexter's dad is played by Tim McInnerney. Picture: Netflix

Tim McInnerney as Stephen

Dexter's dad is played by Tim McInnerney, who viewers may also recognisers from Severance (2006), Game of Thrones, where he played Robett, and Notting Hill where he played Max.

Sylvie's father in One Day
Sylvie's father in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Toby Stephens as Lionel Cope

Sylvie’s father Stephen, aka Lionel Cope, is played by Tim McInnerney, who viewers may also have seen in Bond film Die Another Day, Jane Eyre (2006), Lost in Space and Black Sails.

One Day: Dexter and Sylvie
One Day: Dexter and Sylvie. Picture: Netflix

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Romcom fans will know Sylvie actress Eleanor from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging where she had the role of Jas.

She’s also starred in Poldark, Jack the Giant Slayer and The Couple Next Door.

Essie Davis plays Alison, Dexter's mum, on One Day
Essie Davis plays Alison, Dexter's mum, in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Essie Davis as Alison

Dexter’s mum Alison is played by Essie Davis. Her TV and film resumé includes True history of the Kelly Gang, Assassin’s Creed and The Babadook.

Adam Loxley as Tilly's husband Graham in One Day
Adam Loxley as Tilly's husband Graham in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Adam Loxley as Graham

Tilly’s parter Graham in One Day is played by Adam Loxley. He also appeared in TV series Suspicion and sort film Flack.

John Macmillan as Aaron

Aaron is played by John Macmillan, who TV lovers might recognise from Chewing Gum with Michaela Coel.

He’s also starred in House of the Dragon and The Great.

Rebekah Murrell stars as Suki in One Day
Rebekah Murrell stars as Suki in One Day. Picture: Getty

Rebekah Murrell as Suki

Suki, Dexter’s co-host in One Day, is played by Rebekah Murrell, who’s also appeared in TV series Trying, The Pact and short film Misnomer.

