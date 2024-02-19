Who’s In The Cast Of One Day? A Complete Guide
19 February 2024, 15:26
One Day is the heart-wrenching TV series taking over our lives, but who is in the cast?
Listen to this article
Netflix series One Day, the latest TV adaptation following the success of the best-selling book and the film which starred Anne Hathaway, follows Dexter and Emma, played by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod as their love story intertwines on the same day every year all the while never quite aligning on their feelings for one another.
The show has viewers well and truly gripped as Dexter and Emma’s love story plays out across London as well as a few other romantic cities, and while we won’t include any spoilers here it’s no secret the ending has had fans sobbing.
- Read more: Who Was Justin Eely And Why Is One Day Dedicated To Him?
- Read more: Is Netflix’s One Day Based On A True Story?
The series has made household names out of rising stars Leo, who’s dating Meghann Fahy, and Ambika, but who else is in the cast? Here’s your complete guide.
The cast of One Day:
Leo Woodall as Dexter
White Lotus fans will know Dexter actor Leo from the Sicilian-set series, season two, which is where he met current girlfriend Meghann.
Leo has also been in Vampire Academy, Holby City and Citadel.
Ambika Mod as Emma
Rising star Ambika plays Emma in One Day. You may have also seen Ambika in This is Going to Hurt.
Amber Grappy as Tilly
A friend of Emma’s, Tilly is played by Amber Grappy, who has also appeared in TV series Smothered and Wreck.
Brendan Quinn as Callum
Dexter’s best friend from university Callum is portrayed by Brendan, who you may have also seen in TV mini series Death and Nightingales and short film Rough.
Jonny Weldon as Ian
Jonny plays aspiring comedian Ian, who Emma meets while working at a Mexican restaurant. Jonny has also been in The Outlaws and Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.
Tim McInnerney as Stephen
Dexter's dad is played by Tim McInnerney, who viewers may also recognisers from Severance (2006), Game of Thrones, where he played Robett, and Notting Hill where he played Max.
Toby Stephens as Lionel Cope
Sylvie’s father Stephen, aka Lionel Cope, is played by Tim McInnerney, who viewers may also have seen in Bond film Die Another Day, Jane Eyre (2006), Lost in Space and Black Sails.
Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie
Romcom fans will know Sylvie actress Eleanor from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging where she had the role of Jas.
She’s also starred in Poldark, Jack the Giant Slayer and The Couple Next Door.
Essie Davis as Alison
Dexter’s mum Alison is played by Essie Davis. Her TV and film resumé includes True history of the Kelly Gang, Assassin’s Creed and The Babadook.
Adam Loxley as Graham
Tilly’s parter Graham in One Day is played by Adam Loxley. He also appeared in TV series Suspicion and sort film Flack.
John Macmillan as Aaron
Aaron is played by John Macmillan, who TV lovers might recognise from Chewing Gum with Michaela Coel.
He’s also starred in House of the Dragon and The Great.
Rebekah Murrell as Suki
Suki, Dexter’s co-host in One Day, is played by Rebekah Murrell, who’s also appeared in TV series Trying, The Pact and short film Misnomer.
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.