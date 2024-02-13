Leo Woodall Fact File Including Age, Height And Who He’s Dating

13 February 2024, 16:06 | Updated: 13 February 2024, 17:25

Leo Woodall the upcoming star of Netflix's One Day
Leo Woodall the upcoming star of Netflix's One Day. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

The world is falling hard and fast for Leo Woodall after his starring role in the heartbreaking new series adaptation of One Day. But we want to know the nitty gritty details. How old is he? How tall is he? And most importantly, who is Leo Woodall dating?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Starring alongside the glorious Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall is the latest heartthrob of the season. If you’ve watched Netflix's One Day then maybe you’ve squinted your eyes and scratched your head and muttered, ‘WHERE have I seen him before?’ Well look no further, fans will recognise Leo from the likes of White Lotus, Citadel and Vampire Academy.

With Netflix releasing banger after banger of great television content, it's no surprise that their latest series One Day is all anyone is talking about.

But who is Leo? Which famous actress is he related to and who is he dating? Here’s everything you need to know about the up and coming actor.

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod applauded for chemistry in One Day
Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod have been applauded for their chemistry in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Who is Leo Woodall, how old is he?

Leo is an English actor, born and bred in London’s Hammersmith. He is 27 years old, his birthday is on 14th September 1996… A Virgo for those of you who are putting this straight into a compatibility calculator. Leo comes from a family of actors, so his inevitable stardom is in his blood. In fact his own parents met at drama school and his step father and grandmother are also actors.

Leo went to Arts Educational School in 2019 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting and apparently was heavily inspired by gritty tv shows like Peaky Blinders to pursue the arts.

He got his first break straight after university when he got a role in hospital drama Holby City in 2019. Since then he made his film debut in Cherry, a Russo Brother’s project. He’s appeared in a couple of episodes of Peacock’s Vampire Diaries and Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel.

But he really started making it big when he scored his role as Jack in season two of White Lotus in 2022, before signing on for his role as Dexter Mayhew in One Day.

Leo Woodall stars as Jack in White Lotus season two.
Leo Woodall stars as Jack in White Lotus season two. . Picture: Getty

Who are Leo Woodall's parents?

Leo’s father Andrew Woodall is 60 years old and a working actor. He’s scored roles in the likes of Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as hit tv shows such as The Reckoning and Des starring alongside David Tennant.

But the real star in the family goes a little further back. Leo is a descendant of silent-film actress Maxine Elliott. The glamorous star was at the height of her career in the 1910s - 1920s and even starred alongside Charlie Chaplin!

Leo Woodall is becoming a household name
Leo Woodall is becoming a household name. Picture: Getty

How tall is Leo Woodall?

We don’t want to know why you need to know this, but we’re happy to report that Leo’s averaging at a very respectable 6ft 1inch according to Entertainment Daily. With his co-star Ambika Mod measuring up to roughly 5ft 5inches, their height difference has sent many, many, many fans into a tizzy.

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod star as Dex and Emma in One Day
Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod star as Dex and Emma in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Who did Leo Woodall play in White Lotus?

Leo’s portrayal of the very cheeky Jack in the second season of White Lotus really shot him into the spotlight. He went from an up and coming actor to someone with an army of fans male and female alike. Leo based his character Jack on Joey Essex, particularly when it came to that unique Essex accent. Jack's plotline involved a romance with fellow holiday-er Portia, played by Haley Lu Richardson but with time, it becomes obvious that Jack’s intentions are slightly more nefarious than originally thought.

If you've finished White Lotus and you've binged all of One Day and you need your Leo Woodall fix, then this one's for my vampire girlies, check out The Vampire Academy. Leo played Adrian Ivashkov, a character notorious in The Vampire Academy books for being ridiculously handsome… so yeah it checks out. Unfortunately Peacock’s The Vampire Academy got cancelled after only one season.

But keep your eyes peeled because Leo's got a film coming out this year called Nomad and he's starting production on a World War 2 film alongside Russell Crowe called Nuremberg.

Leo Woodall plays Dexter in One Day
Leo Woodall plays Dexter in One Day. Picture: Netflix

What films and tv shows has Leo Woodall starred in?

He's just at the start of his career and he's already made a huge impact in the industry. Here's a short list of what else you can watch that has Leo Woodall.

  • Man Down (2019) Short Film
  • Holby City (2019) Series
  • Cherry (2021) Feature Film
  • Vampire Academy (2022) Series
  • White Lotus (2022) TV Series
  • Citadel (2023) Series
  • One Day (2024) Series

Watch Netflix's One Day trailer

Who is Leo Woodall dating?

I have some terrible news. Leo Woodall unfortunately is NOT single. He met his current partner Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus. While their characters had no scenes together, romance was in the air in Sicily, where they filmed. They’ve kept their relationship relatively private, only attending public events together once in a while. I wonder what Meghann thinks of his sizzling on scene chemistry with Ambika in One Day.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy make a rare public appearance together
Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy make a rare public appearance together . Picture: Getty

Leo Woodall’s Instagram

Leo Woodall’s follower count is going up by the day. You can find him on Instagram here.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Rumours around the Celebrity Big Brother line-up have begun

Who’s On The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Line-Up?

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2024

When Does Love Island All Stars Finish?

Love Island's Tom Clare

Love Island's Tom Clare: Height, Age, Ex-Girlfriend And Football Career Revealed

Love Island

Love Island Molly Smith is back in the villa for a second time

Love Island All Stars Molly Smith: Age, Where She's From And What Happened In Series Six

Georgia Steel was shocked over the heart rate challenge results

Love Island All Stars Viewers Left Confused By Heart Rate Challenge Results

Ched Uzor and Jess Gale

Why Did Love Island's Jess Gale And Ched Uzor Split?

Love Island couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare hit during the heart rate challenge on Love Island

Love Island Heart Rate Challenge Results In Full As The Backlash Begins

Here's a look at Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's relationship

How Did Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Become Friends? Their Friendship Timeline

The Love Island: All Stars cast have been announced

Love Island All Stars 2024 Complete Line-Up

Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career

Who Is Cynthia Erivo? The Wicked Actress' Age, Films, TV Shows And More

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits