Leo Woodall Fact File Including Age, Height And Who He’s Dating

Leo Woodall the upcoming star of Netflix's One Day. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

The world is falling hard and fast for Leo Woodall after his starring role in the heartbreaking new series adaptation of One Day. But we want to know the nitty gritty details. How old is he? How tall is he? And most importantly, who is Leo Woodall dating?

Starring alongside the glorious Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall is the latest heartthrob of the season. If you’ve watched Netflix's One Day then maybe you’ve squinted your eyes and scratched your head and muttered, ‘WHERE have I seen him before?’ Well look no further, fans will recognise Leo from the likes of White Lotus, Citadel and Vampire Academy.

With Netflix releasing banger after banger of great television content, it's no surprise that their latest series One Day is all anyone is talking about.

But who is Leo? Which famous actress is he related to and who is he dating? Here’s everything you need to know about the up and coming actor.

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod have been applauded for their chemistry in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Who is Leo Woodall, how old is he?

Leo is an English actor, born and bred in London’s Hammersmith. He is 27 years old, his birthday is on 14th September 1996… A Virgo for those of you who are putting this straight into a compatibility calculator. Leo comes from a family of actors, so his inevitable stardom is in his blood. In fact his own parents met at drama school and his step father and grandmother are also actors.

Leo went to Arts Educational School in 2019 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting and apparently was heavily inspired by gritty tv shows like Peaky Blinders to pursue the arts.

He got his first break straight after university when he got a role in hospital drama Holby City in 2019. Since then he made his film debut in Cherry, a Russo Brother’s project. He’s appeared in a couple of episodes of Peacock’s Vampire Diaries and Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel.

But he really started making it big when he scored his role as Jack in season two of White Lotus in 2022, before signing on for his role as Dexter Mayhew in One Day.

Leo Woodall stars as Jack in White Lotus season two. . Picture: Getty

Who are Leo Woodall's parents?

Leo’s father Andrew Woodall is 60 years old and a working actor. He’s scored roles in the likes of Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as hit tv shows such as The Reckoning and Des starring alongside David Tennant.

But the real star in the family goes a little further back. Leo is a descendant of silent-film actress Maxine Elliott. The glamorous star was at the height of her career in the 1910s - 1920s and even starred alongside Charlie Chaplin!

Leo Woodall is becoming a household name. Picture: Getty

How tall is Leo Woodall?

We don’t want to know why you need to know this, but we’re happy to report that Leo’s averaging at a very respectable 6ft 1inch according to Entertainment Daily. With his co-star Ambika Mod measuring up to roughly 5ft 5inches, their height difference has sent many, many, many fans into a tizzy.

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod star as Dex and Emma in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Who did Leo Woodall play in White Lotus?

Leo’s portrayal of the very cheeky Jack in the second season of White Lotus really shot him into the spotlight. He went from an up and coming actor to someone with an army of fans male and female alike. Leo based his character Jack on Joey Essex, particularly when it came to that unique Essex accent. Jack's plotline involved a romance with fellow holiday-er Portia, played by Haley Lu Richardson but with time, it becomes obvious that Jack’s intentions are slightly more nefarious than originally thought.

If you've finished White Lotus and you've binged all of One Day and you need your Leo Woodall fix, then this one's for my vampire girlies, check out The Vampire Academy. Leo played Adrian Ivashkov, a character notorious in The Vampire Academy books for being ridiculously handsome… so yeah it checks out. Unfortunately Peacock’s The Vampire Academy got cancelled after only one season.

But keep your eyes peeled because Leo's got a film coming out this year called Nomad and he's starting production on a World War 2 film alongside Russell Crowe called Nuremberg.

Leo Woodall plays Dexter in One Day. Picture: Netflix

What films and tv shows has Leo Woodall starred in?

He's just at the start of his career and he's already made a huge impact in the industry. Here's a short list of what else you can watch that has Leo Woodall.

Man Down (2019) Short Film

Holby City (2019) Series

Cherry (2021) Feature Film

Vampire Academy (2022) Series

White Lotus (2022) TV Series

Citadel (2023) Series

One Day (2024) Series

Watch Netflix's One Day trailer

Who is Leo Woodall dating?

I have some terrible news. Leo Woodall unfortunately is NOT single. He met his current partner Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus. While their characters had no scenes together, romance was in the air in Sicily, where they filmed. They’ve kept their relationship relatively private, only attending public events together once in a while. I wonder what Meghann thinks of his sizzling on scene chemistry with Ambika in One Day.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy make a rare public appearance together . Picture: Getty

Leo Woodall’s Instagram

Leo Woodall’s follower count is going up by the day. You can find him on Instagram here.

