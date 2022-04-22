Who Plays Charlie Spring In Netflix's 'Heartstopper'? Everything You Need To Know About Joe Locke

22 April 2022, 12:57

All the details on Netflix newcomer, Joe Locke...
All the details on Netflix newcomer, Joe Locke... Picture: Getty/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Who is Heartstopper's Joe Locke? Here are all the details on the actor behind Charlie Spring, from his age to his Instagram to his previous roles!

Heartstopper is the latest LGBTQ+ teen drama to hit Netflix – and fans are quickly bingeing through the show after it premiered on April 22.

The new show follows two central characters, students Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, as their friendship develops into a romance throughout a school term.

How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix's Heartstopper?

The latest Netflix hit has inspired fans to delve deeper into the young talent at the forefront of heartstopper – so, who plays Charlie Spring?

Here's everything you need to know about newcomer Joe Locke...

Joe Locke plays Charlie Spring in Heartstopper
Joe Locke plays Charlie Spring in Heartstopper. Picture: Alamy

How old is Charlie in Heartstopper and how old is actor Joe Locke?

The character of Charlie is in Year 10, making him 15-years-old – his love interest in the show, Nick Nelson, is in the year above, making him 16.

Joe Locke, however, is just a few years older than the role he portrays. The star was born in September 2003, making him 18-years-old at the time of writing.

Hearstopper hit Netflix on Friday, April 22
Hearstopper hit Netflix on Friday, April 22. Picture: Netflix

What else has Joe Locke been in?

Surprisingly, Heartstopper is Joe's acting debut – what a start to his career!

The 18-year-old was cast in the coveted main role of Netflix's hottest new teen drama with an open audition!

Is Joe Locke on Instagram?

Yes! The emerging actor can be found on Instagram at @joelocke03 and already has a verified account!

Joe's profile features behind-the-scenes stills from filming the series, as well as photos from editorial shoots and his personal life.

At the time of writing, Locke has amassed a whopping 207,000 followers – but we're sure that count is about to skyrocket!

