Will Netflix's 'You' End With Season 4?

22 February 2023, 13:26

Is You nearly over?
Is You nearly over?

By Savannah Roberts

Is season four the end of Netflix's You or is there a fifth series in the works? Everything you need to know...

You captured everyone's attention when it landed back on Netflix with its highly-awaited fourth series, but what's next for the show?

The latest season has seen a string of big changes, first with Joe Goldberg making the move to London, then with a shift in genre, and now fans have been shocked by that cliffhanger episode that concluded part one.

Every Person Joe Goldberg Has Killed In 'You' Seasons 1, 2 And 3

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Could the dramatic fourth season mark the end of You, or will there be a fifth instalment to tie up all the loose ends?

Here's everything we know so far...

Is Joe Golderg's time nearly up?
Is Joe Golderg's time nearly up?

Is You season 4 the last season?

You's two-part fourth season has brought the drama, the chaos and all the kills, the first five episodes arrived on February 9, and the second part is set for release on March 9.

It's currently unknown whether the latest series will mark the end of the long-standing psychological thriller, Netflix is yet to announce its future plans for You.

Typically, the streaming platform will disclose that a show's next season will be its last as it's renewing it, but it could be confirmed with the release of its second part – a format You has never used before.  

Many fans theorise that Joe Golderg's journey is coming to an end and predict a big finale in episode 10 that wraps up every mysterious storyline from the past four seasons.

Season 4 part 1 was released in February
Season 4 part 1 was released in February
Fans think season 4 could mark the end of the show
Fans think season 4 could mark the end of the show

Will there be a season 5 of You?

Netflix is yet to announce if there will be a fifth series of You, leaving the door open for the show to go either way.

However, it's been hinted in the past that producers could see the project continuing for multiple more runs. Before season four was announced to the public, executive producer Sera Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter that there could be much more in store for Joe.

She said: "I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons."

