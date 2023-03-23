The Ending Of You's Fourth Season Was Hinted At Way Back In Series One

23 March 2023, 13:03

Season 4's ending was teased in season 1
Season 4's ending was teased in season 1. Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Did you catch the Easter egg from the early days of the show that hinted towards the ending of You season four? *spoilers ahead*

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Series four of You shocked us all with a record number of twists and turns and horrified audiences as Joe Goldberg's life became darker than ever!

But did you know that the major reveal of Penn Badgley's infamous character was hinted at in You's very first season?

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Every Person Joe Goldberg Has Killed In 'You' Seasons 1, 2, 3 And 4

We can only assume that you're privy to all the bombshells of series four's finale since you clicked on this article, but just in case, there are major spoilers ahead!

Any doubts viewers may have had about Joe's conscience prior to the latest episodes were wiped out after the finale, it's now crystal clear that the character is not a good man.

Joe's fate was teased in season one
Joe's fate was teased in season one. Picture: Netflix

Throughout season four, Joe had been disassociating and carrying out the string of murders himself, all whilst projecting the serial killer tendencies onto a fictionalised version of Rhys Montrose.

The twist came in episode eight, Joe was unveiled as the actual 'Eat The Rich Killer' as he set out on a murderous rampage after suffering a mental break, and Rhys was revealed as a figment of Joe's imagination.

It turns out that in You's first season back in 2018, the foundations for this storyline were set up as Joe was told that he had split personality disorder.

A fan edit has been doing the rounds online as audiences notice the symmetry between an early scene from the show and the reality of the latest season.

Dr. Nicky predicted Joe's dissociative ways
Dr. Nicky predicted Joe's dissociative ways. Picture: Netflix

Joe attended several therapy sessions with Dr Nicky early on in the series, and the professional's diagnosis rang true...

In the resurfaced clip, the therapist tells the protagonist/antagonist: "My diagnosis? I think there’s two of you."

“One’s been hurt in the past, or betrayed, helpless. The other one has faith, despite the evidence to the contrary," Dr Nicky hypothesised. It sounds like he was right on the money!

Did you predict the shocking season four ending?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast Updates & More

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Devin Booker To Bad Bunny

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Get to know Bad Bunny...

Who Is Bad Bunny? Fact File On Kendall Jenner's Rumoured Boyfriend

The first look at Netflix's XO, Kitty is finally here

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Spinoff Series ‘XO, Kitty’ Finally Shares First Look & Release Date

To All The Boys' very own spinoff series is said to be in 'early development'.

To All The Boys Spinoff Series XO, Kitty & All The Details So Far - Release Date, Trailer & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star