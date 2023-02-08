Where Was You Season 4 Filmed? All The London Filming Locations

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here are all of the main filming locations for You season 4 as Joe Goldberg takes on his new life in London.

You season 4 part one is dropping on February 9 on Netflix and we’re set to see Joe Goldberg embark on his new life across the pond in London.

Taking on his new identity as Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe will inevitably find himself in the midst of his lies once again, and this time he’s UK bound - and British fans were more than excited to learn of the series being filmed in some popular places in the capital.

So, where exactly are the London filming locations for You season 4?

Let’s take a look…

Netflix's You season 4 is filmed across London. Picture: Netflix

You season 4 takes place across the pond in London. Picture: Netflix

Where was You season 4 filmed? All the London filming locations

Starting off his European chapter in Paris, Joe soon heads to London to start his new life at a university as a professor.

The filming at the university takes place at the highly prestigious Royal Holloway University in Egham, Surrey, where Penn Badgley was spotted walking around campus by a student last year.

The university has made many TV appearances over time, from scenes in Downton Abbey to Celebrity Masterchef and Midsomer Murders.

Another filming location you may recognise is Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, which has previously appeared in The Crown, and makes appearances in scenes across You season 4.

The home of Lady Phoebe is a luxurious one, so of course it makes sense that the filming location for her to-die-for apartment was actually the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten, which is one of Britain's finest architectural landmarks.

Joe Goldberg takes on the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore in You season 4. Picture: Netflix

Some famous UK landmarks appear in You season 4. Picture: Netflix

You season 4 is shot across some famous locations in the country's capital. Picture: Netflix

One of the biggest filming locations during season 4 of You is Lincoln’s Inn, 11 New Square which doubles up as the fictional Darcy College, where Professor Jonathan Moore, aka Joe Goldberg, teaches.

All the library shots were filmed here, in Holborn, and it’s actually one of the world's most prestigious professional bodies of judges and lawyers.

Gaddesden Estate, Gaddesden Home Farm also features in the new season of the Netflix series as a lumber yard.

Of course, you’ll recognise the famous St. Pancras International Station, when Joe first arrives in London.

The Bargehouse lends itself to season four as the home to leading lady Kate’s exhibition space as she works as an art gallery director.

Popular night club Fabric sets the scene for the party scenes in You season 4.

Other filming locations in You season 4 include St Bartholomew the Great, Seething Lane Garden and The Promenade, Chiswick & Chiswick Gardens.

