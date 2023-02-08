Where Was You Season 4 Filmed? All The London Filming Locations

8 February 2023, 12:38

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here are all of the main filming locations for You season 4 as Joe Goldberg takes on his new life in London.

You season 4 part one is dropping on February 9 on Netflix and we’re set to see Joe Goldberg embark on his new life across the pond in London.

Taking on his new identity as Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe will inevitably find himself in the midst of his lies once again, and this time he’s UK bound - and British fans were more than excited to learn of the series being filmed in some popular places in the capital.

How Netflix’s You Season 3 Ended & What's Next For Joe Goldberg

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

So, where exactly are the London filming locations for You season 4?

Let’s take a look…

Netflix's You season 4 is filmed across London
Netflix's You season 4 is filmed across London. Picture: Netflix
You season 4 takes place across the pond in London
You season 4 takes place across the pond in London. Picture: Netflix

Where was You season 4 filmed? All the London filming locations

Starting off his European chapter in Paris, Joe soon heads to London to start his new life at a university as a professor.

The filming at the university takes place at the highly prestigious Royal Holloway University in Egham, Surrey, where Penn Badgley was spotted walking around campus by a student last year.

The university has made many TV appearances over time, from scenes in Downton Abbey to Celebrity Masterchef and Midsomer Murders.

Another filming location you may recognise is Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, which has previously appeared in The Crown, and makes appearances in scenes across You season 4.

The home of Lady Phoebe is a luxurious one, so of course it makes sense that the filming location for her to-die-for apartment was actually the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten, which is one of Britain's finest architectural landmarks.

Joe Goldberg takes on the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore in You season 4
Joe Goldberg takes on the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore in You season 4. Picture: Netflix
Some famous UK landmarks appear in You season 4
Some famous UK landmarks appear in You season 4. Picture: Netflix
You season 4 is shot across some famous locations in the country's capital
You season 4 is shot across some famous locations in the country's capital. Picture: Netflix

One of the biggest filming locations during season 4 of You is Lincoln’s Inn, 11 New Square which doubles up as the fictional Darcy College, where Professor Jonathan Moore, aka Joe Goldberg, teaches.

All the library shots were filmed here, in Holborn, and it’s actually one of the world's most prestigious professional bodies of judges and lawyers.

Gaddesden Estate, Gaddesden Home Farm also features in the new season of the Netflix series as a lumber yard.

Of course, you’ll recognise the famous St. Pancras International Station, when Joe first arrives in London.

The Bargehouse lends itself to season four as the home to leading lady Kate’s exhibition space as she works as an art gallery director.

Popular night club Fabric sets the scene for the party scenes in You season 4.

Other filming locations in You season 4 include St Bartholomew the Great, Seething Lane Garden and The Promenade, Chiswick & Chiswick Gardens.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Louis Tomlinson is releasing a documentary

Louis Tomlinson Is Releasing A Documentary And We Are Not Okay

OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

TV & Film

Fans can't get enough of Ron Hall's home

Love Island Fans Stunned Over 'Rich' Ron Hall's Family Home

Love Island

Everything you need to know about You and the books

How Do The Books Differ From Netflix's You: Which Novel Is Series 4 Based On?

TV & Film

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke married in 2017

Who Is Penn Badgley’s Wife Domino Kirke, Do They Have Children?

Features

There was a malfunction during Harry's performance

Harry Styles' And His Dancers Had To Perform In 'Reverse' After Grammys Performance Mishap

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star