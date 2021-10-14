You Renewed For Series 4 On Netflix

You series 4 has been confirmed
You series 4 has been confirmed. Picture: Netflix
Netflix have confirmed You will get a series four, as fans prepare to binge season three!

You series three is about to drop on Netflix, but fans can already get excited about fourth season of Joe Goldberg and Love's murderous antics.

One day before You season three dropped, Netflix confirmed You will get a series four.

Joe and Love relocated to the white picket fence district of ultimate suburbia, Madre Linda, for series three and it seems we'll get to see a lot more dirt uncovered on its not-so-perfect residents.

How To Put Together Your Squid Game Halloween Costume

Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn became parents in You series 3
Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn became parents in You series 3. Picture: Netflix

Will there be You series 4?

You will be back for series four, Netflix have already confirmed!

They announced before the release of series three: "NEWS: You has been renewed for a fourth season!"

As diehard fans of You will know, the series is based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes; You, Hidden Bodies, and You Love Me.

There may only be three books at the moment, but author Caroline has been working on a fourth this year.

In her Twitter bio, Kepnes has written: "Yes, I’m writing You4. No, I’m not done yet."

Joe and Love continued their killing spree in You 3
Joe and Love continued their killing spree in You 3. Picture: Netflix

Joe and wife Love became parents to baby Henry, aka Forty, in the third series and fans will see the obsessive stalker try his hardest to not kill anyone in front of his son be the best dad he can.

With every murdered group of victims, Joe tends to move town and adopt a new identity, just like he and Love did at the end of series two, so it could be that we'll see the new family setting up a prison cell home in yet another pleasant town in series four.

