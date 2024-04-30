Met Gala Guest List: Here's Who Is Attending The Met Gala 2024

30 April 2024, 12:18 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 12:51

Met Gala 2024 confirmed guest list: Which celebrities are attending?
Met Gala 2024 confirmed guest list: Which celebrities are attending? Picture: Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Who is on the confirmed guest list for the Met Gala 2024? Here's everyone who has been invited, is attending and all the rumours explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Gala 2024 is almost upon us and speculation about who might be attending is starting to ramp up.

An Instagram post featuring an alleged list of 'confirmed Met Gala guests' has started to circulate on social media, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Pedro Pascal, Zendaya and Tom Holland.

While some of those names are already 100% confirmed (Zendaya is one of the co-chairs), some might be unlikely. Tom, for example, will probably be in intense final rehearsals for his upcoming West End play ahead of the first performance on May 11th. Olivia Rodrigo also has a show in Glasgow the day after the Met Gala. Jared Leto, who appears on the viral list, has also confirmed he is not attending.

Taylor's Eras Tour also kicks back off in Paris on May 9th, and it's been reported that she'll be skipping the event to rehearse for the show.

So, who is attending the Met Gala 2024? Here's the full list of confirmed guests so far.

Will the Kardashians and the Jenners be at the Met Gala 2024?
Will the Kardashians and the Jenners be at the Met Gala 2024? Picture: Getty

Who are the Met Gala co-chairs?

Every year, Anna Wintour selects a group of celebrity co-chairs who will help host the event on the night. For the 2024 Met Gala, those co-chairs are:

  • Zendaya
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Chris Hemsworth
  • Bad Bunny

Ben Affleck will likely attend alongside Jennifer Lopez, and Elsa Pataky will likely join Chris Hemsworth on the red carpet. As mentioned above, a Tom Holland appearance might be unlikely.

Zendaya will co-chair the 2024 Met Gala
Zendaya will co-chair the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Who are the Met Gala red carpet hosts?

Every year, Vogue gathers a small group of celebrities, internet personalities, fashion lovers and influencers to host their red carpet and social media coverage. Here's who will be hosting Vogue's livestream and red carpet interviews this year:

  • Gwendoline Christie
  • LaLa Anthony
  • Ashley Graham
  • Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain will serve as Vogue's special correspondent for Met Gala 2024
Emma Chamberlain will serve as Vogue's special correspondent for Met Gala 2024. Picture: Getty

Who are the confirmed guests for the Met Gala 2024?

So far, there's very few names that have already been confirmed ahead of the event. Confirmations about who will be there begin to trickle in on the day of the event, as celebrities and designers begin to share sneak peaks of the looks and their muses on social media.

So far, the only major name that has confirmed their attendance is Queen of the Met Gala herself, Rihanna. Speaking to Extra, Rihanna teased: "I'm actually just keeping it real simple this year... Very simple... I think it's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."

Describing her two-possible dress options, Rihanna said: "Very simple-ish... compared to everything I've ever done. I'm showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour."

Rihanna has confirmed she will be attending the Met Gala 2024
Rihanna has confirmed she will be attending the Met Gala 2024. Picture: Getty

Plenty of rumours about who might attend are already circulating... Beyoncé might be there, but for those hoping to see Blue Ivy, she's sadly too young to attend.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sydney Sweeney teased that she'd been invited, but wasn't sure if she could make it due to work commitments.

Reports that Taylor Russell is being fitted for her Met Gala look in London have also recently been shared on social media.

While there's been no official confirmations, Met Gala staples such as Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more will also likely attend.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Netflix are reportedly creating a new live-action Scooby-Doo series

Scooby-Doo live-action series is in the works at Netflix

TV & Film

Love Island winners Kai and Sanam

Inside Love Island's Kai Fagan And Sanam Harrinanan's Relationship

Love Island

Blue Ivy Carter is the eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter Fact File: Age, Job & Movies She’s Been In

'Sabrina Carpenter bangs' have been trending on TikTok for weeks now

Sabrina Carpenter’s Bangs & How TikTokers Are Losing Their Minds Trying To Recreate Them

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates, Cities And Setlist

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Ginny & Georgia season 3: Release date, plot, cast and everything we know so far

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Possible Plot and Trailers

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits