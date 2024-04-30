Met Gala Guest List: Here's Who Is Attending The Met Gala 2024

Met Gala 2024 confirmed guest list: Which celebrities are attending? Picture: Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

Who is on the confirmed guest list for the Met Gala 2024? Here's everyone who has been invited, is attending and all the rumours explained.

The Met Gala 2024 is almost upon us and speculation about who might be attending is starting to ramp up.

An Instagram post featuring an alleged list of 'confirmed Met Gala guests' has started to circulate on social media, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Pedro Pascal, Zendaya and Tom Holland.

While some of those names are already 100% confirmed (Zendaya is one of the co-chairs), some might be unlikely. Tom, for example, will probably be in intense final rehearsals for his upcoming West End play ahead of the first performance on May 11th. Olivia Rodrigo also has a show in Glasgow the day after the Met Gala. Jared Leto, who appears on the viral list, has also confirmed he is not attending.

Taylor's Eras Tour also kicks back off in Paris on May 9th, and it's been reported that she'll be skipping the event to rehearse for the show.

So, who is attending the Met Gala 2024? Here's the full list of confirmed guests so far.

Will the Kardashians and the Jenners be at the Met Gala 2024? Picture: Getty

Who are the Met Gala co-chairs?

Every year, Anna Wintour selects a group of celebrity co-chairs who will help host the event on the night. For the 2024 Met Gala, those co-chairs are:

Zendaya

Jennifer Lopez

Chris Hemsworth

Bad Bunny

Ben Affleck will likely attend alongside Jennifer Lopez, and Elsa Pataky will likely join Chris Hemsworth on the red carpet. As mentioned above, a Tom Holland appearance might be unlikely.

Zendaya will co-chair the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Who are the Met Gala red carpet hosts?

Every year, Vogue gathers a small group of celebrities, internet personalities, fashion lovers and influencers to host their red carpet and social media coverage. Here's who will be hosting Vogue's livestream and red carpet interviews this year:

Gwendoline Christie

LaLa Anthony

Ashley Graham

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain will serve as Vogue's special correspondent for Met Gala 2024. Picture: Getty

Who are the confirmed guests for the Met Gala 2024?

So far, there's very few names that have already been confirmed ahead of the event. Confirmations about who will be there begin to trickle in on the day of the event, as celebrities and designers begin to share sneak peaks of the looks and their muses on social media.

So far, the only major name that has confirmed their attendance is Queen of the Met Gala herself, Rihanna. Speaking to Extra, Rihanna teased: "I'm actually just keeping it real simple this year... Very simple... I think it's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."

Describing her two-possible dress options, Rihanna said: "Very simple-ish... compared to everything I've ever done. I'm showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour."

Rihanna has confirmed she will be attending the Met Gala 2024. Picture: Getty

Plenty of rumours about who might attend are already circulating... Beyoncé might be there, but for those hoping to see Blue Ivy, she's sadly too young to attend.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sydney Sweeney teased that she'd been invited, but wasn't sure if she could make it due to work commitments.

Reports that Taylor Russell is being fitted for her Met Gala look in London have also recently been shared on social media.

While there's been no official confirmations, Met Gala staples such as Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more will also likely attend.

