Why Doja Cat Wore A Wet T-shirt To The Met Gala

7 May 2024, 10:59 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 11:29

Doja Cat's Met Gala 2024 look explained
Doja Cat's Met Gala 2024 look explained. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's why Doja Cat wore a towel and a wet t-shirt to the Met Gala 2024 and how it was exactly on theme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've learnt to expect the unexpected when it comes to Doja Cat, but at the Met Gala 2024 she took her shock factor to another level.

The theme of this year's gala was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening fashion' and the dress code was 'Garden of Time', with Doja anticipating lots of flowers on the red carpet she decided to do something she knew no one else would.

In the days leading up to the Met, Doja was seen out and about, with the creative director of luxury fashion brand Vetements Guram Gvasalia, in some peculiar outfits.

First she was seen in a clingfilm two piece, then she wore a bed sheet as a dress and she even stepped out in a plastic bag. It was all pretty bizarre but seems to have been the opening credits to her Met look.

Doja has been taking essential items and turning them into fashion, and she did the same when it came to her Met outfit, but with a really interesting reason for it.

Doja Cat reveals the secret to the 'wet look' is hair gel
Doja Cat reveals the secret to the 'wet look' is hair gel. Picture: Getty

Doja Cat's 2024 Met Gala outfit explained:

Making her way to the event, Doja was seen wearing a plain white towel - which most people thought was going to be her final Met look. However when she arrived on the red carpet she was wearing this floor length white t-shirt that looked drenched in water.

Stood next to the likes of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, who were draped in haute couture gowns, Doja's unique look naturally stood out.

But speaking to Entertainment Tonight the 'Paint The Town Red' singer gave a brilliant explanation for her shock look. She said: "I know that people were going to do flowers but my flower of choice is the most used flower and it's cotton and so I wanted to do a white t-shirt also because a white T-shirt is timeless.

"It felt very poetic to chose this and I knew I wasn't going to blend in too much and I don't really like to blend in, so we went with this."

Doja Cat teased this towel two-piece as her Met look before changing into a second outfit
Doja Cat teased this towel two-piece as her Met look before changing into a second outfit. Picture: Getty

Of course Doja's towel look also reflects the cotton theme, and needless to say a white towel is timeless too.

As expected Doja's look was completely Vetements since she had been spending so much time with the brand's creative director Guram in the days leading up to the event.

Despite her and Guram looking extremely close, even on the red carpet and at the after party, it's not known whether they are dating or just have a really close working relationship.

On her Instagram the rapper dubbed the look 'Vetements Wetements'. Speaking to ET she revealed that the secret to the wet-look was in fact hair gel.

Doja Cat at 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Doja Cat at 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty". Picture: Getty

Fans were divided by the look and Doja's reasoning with many pointing to the fact that cotton is technically a plant. But cotton does come from the Gossypium flower, so she's not really wrong to reference it as a flower.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The theme is sleeping beauties timeless fashion. What's better to sleep in than a white tee, tears streaking down your face, eating ice cream, watching your favourite movie on a Monday night? DOJA THE ICON YOU ARE"

That comment just proves exactly what fashion is, it's subjective. So whether or not you want to take Doja's explanation or come up with your own conclusion, the look served it's purpose because we are talking about it.

Doja Cat wears Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat wears Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Doja says she doesn't like to blend in, and she never does. At last year's met celebrating the late designer Karl Lagerfeld she transformed herself into a cat, paying homage to his famous cat Choupette.

And we can't forget when she bejewelled herself head-to-toe in red crystals and sported a stunning Schiaparelli dress for Paris fashion week.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian fans slam "disgusting" jokes made at her expense at Tom Brady Roast

Kim Kardashian Defended Over "Disgusting" Slut-Shaming Jokes At Tom Brady Roast

Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala look being compared to Billie Eilish

Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala Look Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

People are calling the 2024 Met Gala the "most boring" Met Gala ever

People Are Calling The 2024 Met Gala The "Most Boring" Met Gala Ever

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian's Cardigan At The Met Gala 2024 Wasn't Hiding A Wardrobe Malfunction

All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks

Kim Kardashian's Bold Met Gala Looks Through The Years

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits