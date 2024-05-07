Kim Kardashian's Cardigan At The Met Gala 2024 Wasn't Hiding A Wardrobe Malfunction

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Why did Kim Kardashian wear a cardigan to the Met Gala?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and her famous family including Kendall and Kylie Jenner go viral almost every year for their Met Gala outfits, be it for their show-stopping gowns or an outfit that missed the mark.

But this time around Kim’s name is all over the internet for a very different reason; she wore a cardigan to the Met Gala 2024.

In a stunning, floor-sweeping metallic silver gown adorned with intricate flowers, Kim turned heads in seconds after she arrived on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in her custom Maison Margiela, but she kept a cropped knitted grey cardigan firmly wrapped around her shoulders.

The knitted number, although cosy, felt kind of off compared to the rest of the sparkly vibe, but Kim wore it draped off her shoulders and hugged tightly close to her chest.

Fans were left wondering whether she’d had a wardrobe malfunction. So, why was Kim actually in a cardigan at the 2024 Met Gala and what did it have to do with 'The Garden of Time' theme?

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Why did Kim Kardashian wear a cardigan to the Met Gala?

Kim’s cardigan was actually a nod to ‘the wildest night of [her] life in a garden’. She explained to Vogue after walking the iconic steps: “This is like the wildest night of my life in a garden, and I just I ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater, I threw it on and I had to get to work. And my hair’s all messed up.”

Margiela released a press release explaining Kim’s outfit in a bit more detail.

It read: “For her appearance, John Galliano created an haute couture look for Kim Kardashian composed of a pale grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan, a couture corset rewoven from antique silver brocade and a skirt in tooled silver metal evoking lace, flowers, leaves and sprigs interlinked with silver chain and floral motifs cut from mirror fragments, as well as crystal pendants, pearls and set like a piece from high-jewellery.”

Kim Kardashian kept her cardigan wrapped around her shoulders at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Despite this, some fans wondered if she’d had a wardrobe malfunction or an issue with the corset and needed to cover it up.

Aside from the cardigan, there was another detail about the dress fans couldn’t help but notice and that was how small it made her waist seem.

“Girl... slay. But where did you put all your internal organs???” One person commented on Instagram.

“How r u breathing though? [sic]” said another.

The cinched waist was similar to the time she squeezed into Marilyn Monroe’s diamond-encrusted nude dress, which she was accused of ruining because of her different measurements to the Hollywood icon.

Kim Kardashian attends Met Gala 2024

She only wore the dress for a few minutes, putting it on in the car and changing into a replica once she’d walked up the famous steps.

The following year she wore a nude dress covered in 50,000 pearls, again opting for a corset style gown.

This year, Kim’s outdone herself.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.