Tom Holland Showing Love To Girlfriend Zendaya At The Met Gala Is Everything We Wanted To See

Tom Holland was as in awe as the rest of us by Zendaya's Met Gala looks. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland is the hype man we all need in our lives.

Tom Holland has his fans calling him ‘the cutest boyfriend’ after he dedicated an Instagram post to girlfriend Zendaya after the Met Gala 2024.

Sharing photos of Zendaya’s two looks from the night, where she arrived in an ethereal, ocean blue gown consisting of organza tiers and peacock-inspired prints, Tom simply left a string of heart-eye emojis alongside his post.

If that show-stealing gown wasn't enough, moments later, she changed into a never-before-worn Givenchy couture gown from the 1996 spring collection. This woman can do no wrong.

“You’re a fan account of your girlfriend,” someone commented and, you know what, so what if he is?!

Tom Holland showed love to girlfriend Zendaya's Met Gala outfit. Picture: Getty

“You’re the cutest boyfriend,” replied a second person, as a third hailed him ‘boyfriend of the year’.

Fans were quick to point out his post prior to the Met Gala one was also Zendaya-promo, after he shared the Challengers movie poster with the caption: “I know what I’m doing this weekend!”

Zendaya had two Met Gala looks for 2024's event. Picture: Getty

Tom was unable to join Zendaya at the Met Gala, however, fans weren’t really expecting them to make a couples appearance given that they haven’t made a joint red carpet display since starring in Spider-Man together.

Tom also had work in London, a five-hour plane journey away from New York, while Zendaya acted as co-chair at the prestigious event.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty

The actor will soon star in Romeo & Juliet which will run until August in London’s West End.

When asked about his latest role in her interview with Vogue, Zendaya said she’d try ‘to see as many shows as I possibly can.’

Up until the Met Gala, Zendaya had been busy promoting Challengers, in which she stars alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

