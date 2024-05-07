Tom Holland Showing Love To Girlfriend Zendaya At The Met Gala Is Everything We Wanted To See

7 May 2024, 15:47 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 17:37

Tom Holland was as in awe as the rest of us by Zendaya's Met Gala looks
Tom Holland was as in awe as the rest of us by Zendaya's Met Gala looks. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland is the hype man we all need in our lives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Holland has his fans calling him ‘the cutest boyfriend’ after he dedicated an Instagram post to girlfriend Zendaya after the Met Gala 2024.

Sharing photos of Zendaya’s two looks from the night, where she arrived in an ethereal, ocean blue gown consisting of organza tiers and peacock-inspired prints, Tom simply left a string of heart-eye emojis alongside his post.

If that show-stealing gown wasn't enough, moments later, she changed into a never-before-worn Givenchy couture gown from the 1996 spring collection. This woman can do no wrong.

“You’re a fan account of your girlfriend,” someone commented and, you know what, so what if he is?!

Tom Holland showed love to girlfriend Zendaya's Met Gala outfit
Tom Holland showed love to girlfriend Zendaya's Met Gala outfit. Picture: Getty

“You’re the cutest boyfriend,” replied a second person, as a third hailed him ‘boyfriend of the year’.

Fans were quick to point out his post prior to the Met Gala one was also Zendaya-promo, after he shared the Challengers movie poster with the caption: “I know what I’m doing this weekend!”

Zendaya had two Met Gala looks for 2024's event
Zendaya had two Met Gala looks for 2024's event. Picture: Getty

Tom was unable to join Zendaya at the Met Gala, however, fans weren’t really expecting them to make a couples appearance given that they haven’t made a joint red carpet display since starring in Spider-Man together.

Tom also had work in London, a five-hour plane journey away from New York, while Zendaya acted as co-chair at the prestigious event.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together since 2021
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty

The actor will soon star in Romeo & Juliet which will run until August in London’s West End.

When asked about his latest role in her interview with Vogue, Zendaya said she’d try ‘to see as many shows as I possibly can.’

Up until the Met Gala, Zendaya had been busy promoting Challengers, in which she stars alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

You've seen the red carpet, here are some of the best Met Gala after party looks

The Best Met Gala 2024 After Party Looks You Missed

The Kardashian-Jenners did not come to play at the 2024 Met Gala

Every Kardashian-Jenner Outfit At The Met Gala 2024

The steamy sex scenes The Idea of You cut from the movie

The Idea Of You cut two wild sex scenes from the movie

TV & Film

Here's how much Anne Hathaway is said to of made starring in The Idea Of You

How Much Was Anne Hathaway Paid For 'The Idea Of You' Movie?

Wednesday Season 2 Promo Confirms Percy Hynes Whyte Will Not Return As Xavier

Wednesday Season 2 Promo Confirms Percy Hynes White Will Not Return As Xavier

TV & Film

Fans all saying the same thing about Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala look

Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala Look Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits