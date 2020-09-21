Inside Zendaya’s Family From Her Mum To Her Siblings

Zendaya is super close to her mum and dad. Picture: Getty

Zendaya celebrated her Emmys win with her huge family who she’s incredibly close to – get to know her parents and her siblings here.

Zendaya, aged just 24, has had a hugely successful career already and just scooped an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria, celebrating the feat with her family all around her.

The actress is one of six siblings and is super close to each of them.

All Of Zendaya’s Upcoming Films & Series Including Role Alongside John David Washington

She also frequently posts about her mum and dad on social media and credits them for keeping her so grounded.

But who are Zendaya’s family? Get to know the star’s parents and siblings…

Who is Zendaya’s mum, Claire Stoermer?

Zendaya and her mum have a close bond. Picture: Getty

Zendaya’s mum is a former teacher who now owns her own handmade jewellery brand, Kizzmet Jewellery, which Zendaya is often seen wearing.

The mother-daughter duo are extremely close, with Zendaya often bringing her mum to awards ceremonies after she helped build her daughter’s career.

Zendaya said to Teen Vogue: “Growing up, I watched my mom teach in the heart of Oakland, California, at inner-city schools that were always underfunded. My mom went above and beyond, working constantly to open her students’ eyes to an education that could lift them far beyond their current circumstances.

“She would introduce them to the arts, guide them through the language of Shakespeare, and show them the wonders of nature outside city life — all things that they wouldn’t have experienced otherwise. Watching her was magical; it instilled within me a true appreciation of and devotion to the importance of education.”

Who is Zendaya’s dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman?

Zendaya's dad is also her manager. Picture: Getty

Zendaya’s dad, Kazembe, is her manager and a former teacher.

Anyone who follows the Euphoria star on Instagram knows how protective he is of his daughter.

She credits both her parents for keeping her grounded, saying on Ellen: “I gotta give it up to my parents, I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have. They just have always instilled in me those core values that I think I have to carry with me through everything. I give it up to them, I give it up to my family.”

Zendaya’s parents are separated, but remain on good terms.

Who are Zendaya’s siblings?

Zendaya is one of six children, she has three sisters; Kaylee, Katianna and Annabella, and two brothers; Austin and Julien.

The star occasionally posts about her brothers and sisters on Instagram and said in a 2015 interview with Time her big sister is one of her biggest influences.

She said: “I look up to my big sister and realise the influence she’s had on me and making me a better person. Having such a big, grounded family, I realised as you get older how important that is.”

Zendaya also now has a strong bond with her nieces and nephews, often sharing videos of herself larking about with them on Instagram.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News