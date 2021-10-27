'Dune: Part Two': All The Details On The Sequel

27 October 2021, 12:48

Everything you need to know about the Dune sequel
Everything you need to know about the Dune sequel. Picture: Legendary Entertainment
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's the lowdown on Dune's sequel, from cast to release date and more...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Dune, the movie adaptation of cult sci-fi novels of the same name.

Just days after its theatrical release, it was announced that a sequel to the flick featuring the likes of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet had received the green light!

Here's How Long Zendaya Was Actually In 'Dune' For

Here's everything we know so far about the newly confirmed Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starred in Dune together
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starred in Dune together. Picture: Getty

On Monday, Legendary Entertainments – the production company behind the franchise – released a statement confirming the heavily rumoured sequel.

They posted from their official Twitter account, writing: "This is only the beginning... Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead.

"We're excited to continue the journey!"

Timothée Chalamet also took to Instagram to share the exciting news, simply posting the movie poster and captioning it with happy emojis – Zendaya also commented in response "!!!!".

When will Dune: Part Two be released?

Legendary Entertainment even announced the release date of the follow-up film.

They confirmed via Twitter that Dune: Part Two will be hitting theatres on October 20th, 2023 – meaning there's nearly an exact two-year gap between the first and second movie!

Dune's sequel will arrive in 2023
Dune's sequel will arrive in 2023. Picture: Legendary Entertainment

Who will star in the second Dune film?

It's alleged that Zendaya will take on a much more central role in the next flick after her surprisingly short amount of screentime in Dune.

Other key cast members such as Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård and Oscar Isaac are all also presumed to reprise their roles.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson has dated some famous faces over the years

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Her Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Harry James

Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has amassed an incredible net worth

Jesy Nelson Net Worth: Inside The Former Little Mix Star’s Fortune

Little Mix

The order of the After movies revealed & how many there will be

How Many After Movies Are There? The Lowdown On The Future Of The Film Series

Inside the lyrics to Ed Sheeran's 'Overpass Graffiti'

Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ During Tiny Desk Concert: Inside The Lyrics

Who will join the cast of I'm A Celeb 2021? The rumoured line-up so far

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Rumoured Line-Up And Confirmed Contestants

Chris Hughes hints at future I'm A Celeb stint

Chris Hughes Teases Future I’m A Celebrity Stint As Line-Up Rumours Continue

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him