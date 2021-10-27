'Dune: Part Two': All The Details On The Sequel

Everything you need to know about the Dune sequel. Picture: Legendary Entertainment

Here's the lowdown on Dune's sequel, from cast to release date and more...

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Dune, the movie adaptation of cult sci-fi novels of the same name.

Just days after its theatrical release, it was announced that a sequel to the flick featuring the likes of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet had received the green light!

Here's everything we know so far about the newly confirmed Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starred in Dune together. Picture: Getty

On Monday, Legendary Entertainments – the production company behind the franchise – released a statement confirming the heavily rumoured sequel.

They posted from their official Twitter account, writing: "This is only the beginning... Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead.

"We're excited to continue the journey!"

Timothée Chalamet also took to Instagram to share the exciting news, simply posting the movie poster and captioning it with happy emojis – Zendaya also commented in response "!!!!".

When will Dune: Part Two be released?

Legendary Entertainment even announced the release date of the follow-up film.

They confirmed via Twitter that Dune: Part Two will be hitting theatres on October 20th, 2023 – meaning there's nearly an exact two-year gap between the first and second movie!

Dune's sequel will arrive in 2023. Picture: Legendary Entertainment

Who will star in the second Dune film?

It's alleged that Zendaya will take on a much more central role in the next flick after her surprisingly short amount of screentime in Dune.

Other key cast members such as Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård and Oscar Isaac are all also presumed to reprise their roles.

