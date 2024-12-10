When is I'm A Celebrity's Coming Out show on TV?

All the details on I'm A Celeb's coming out show. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's the date, time and channel for where and how to watch I'm A Celebrity's Coming Out show.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 was the wholesome fun we needed in our lives and that's what makes it harder to say goodbye. But there is one last chance for us to get our I'm A Celeb fill with the famous 'coming out' show, which has been confirmed for another year.

While Friday 13th might be unlucky for some, it's lucky for us because I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out will hit our TVs for a much needed catch up with the celebs since they left the jungle.

From life as King for Danny Jones to preparing for a post-show live show for GK Barry, we'll get to see what the campmates have been up to back in their usual lives of luxury.

Here are all the details on when and where to tune in for the much anticipated show.

Five celebs meeting for the first time on I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: Shutterstock

When is I'm A Celebrity's Coming Out show going to be on TV?

On Friday 13th December, five days after Danny Jones won the show, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

What time is I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out airing?

It will be airing for a total of 65 mins from 9pm to 10.05pm.

Danny becomes King of the Jungle

Who will be in the I'm A Celebrity Coming Out show?

Usually the show features updates with all 12 of the campmates. However, this year there is a strong chance Tulisa won't be on the show.

This is because of the same reason she wasn't at the final. Her team released a statement saying they had spoken to ITV and made an agreement between them in order for Tulisa to protect her mental health.

They said: "The truth of the matter is that Tulisa was struggling with her mental health, which is what she told fans. She wanted to be back at home, with her close friends and home comforts, and after a meeting with ITV it was agreed by all parties that this would be the best thing for her.

Alan and Tulisa in camp. Picture: ITV

"It’s nothing more than that, despite what people are saying. ITV have offered her a full duty of care package and she’ll be back to her best in no time."

After she opened up about being overwhelmed by the attention from I'm A Celeb, it's likely she hasn't been filming updates since leaving the jungle for the Coming Out show.

But some campmates, like GK, have already been sharing glimpses of their post-show life. On her Instagram story she wrote: "Behind the scenes of as soon as I came out [of the jungle] and @dannyjonesofficial's mum gave me a blowy. Come on."

GK Barry after leaving the jungle. Picture: Instagram

Similarly, Danny shared a reel of him in a giant bubble bath with the caption: "Cough cough *King’s voice* Dear loyal subjects, I can decree that one has changed one’s boxers… [laughing emoji]

"Thank you everyone for voting, it truly means the world. I’ll see you all very soon [blue heart]."

