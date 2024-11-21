How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2024 contestants getting paid?

21 November 2024, 20:45

I'm A Celebrity 2024 features some of the highest paid stars ever
I'm A Celebrity 2024 features some of the highest paid stars ever. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Coleen Rooney, Tulisa and Danny Jones are all set for a huge bank cheque after appearing on Ant and Dec's I'm A Celebrity 2024.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has become associated with very big bank cheques, especially when it comes to luring in a decent line up year after year.

With the likes of Nigel Farage, Amir Khan, Caitlyn Jenner and Noel Edmonds breaking jungle records for their fee in the past, it's been reported Coleen Rooney has become the highest ever paid celebrity to enter the jungle.

Those stars signing up to take on Bushtucker trials, sleeping in the great Australian outdoors and to come face to face with their worst fears, are getting paid a handsome fee with their careers and net worths likely to keep sky rocketing when they come out too.

So how much are the line up of I'm A Celebrity 2024 getting paid? Here's what we know.

Tulisa in the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Tulisa as one of the bigger names this year will likely have received an offer over £500,000. Picture: ITV

How much are the I'm a Celebrity 2024 stars getting paid?

Firstly, it's important to note no exact money numbers have been confirmed by the stars or the show but there are of course, some strong reports.

According to The Independent, Coleen, wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, will go down in history as one of the most highly-paid celebrities of the jungle with her pay cheque likely to exceed £1.5million.

For the rest of this year's line up, those with more recognisable names like Tulisa, boxer Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones, are rumoured to be paid anywhere between £150,000 to £200,000 for their time on the ITV show.

Soap stars like Alan Halsall have typically been paid around £75,000 in the past and it's likely the Tyrone actor would have been paid around the same.

For the other celebrities in camp, who have lesser known profiles and are likely to get a huge boost from being on the show, they usually get paid around £50,000. This is thought to be GK Barry, and DJ Dean McCullough this year.

Of course naturally, being part of one of the biggest shows on TV is likely to boost all their work profiles which will inevitable help their net worths too.

GK Barry without makeup in the jungle
GK Barry would have been reportedly offered £50,000 for her time in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Who is the highest paid I'm A Celebrity star?

Over the years, there have been some huge names to enter Ant and Dec's jungle and with that, some huge fees.

Nigel Farage in 2023 was the highest to date (until Coleen) who signed a contract worth £1.5m.

The Kardashians' Caitlyn Jenner accepted a cool £500k and Noel Edmonds also got £600k and was only in the jungle a week.

Boxer Amir Khan has previously boasted about his £700k I'm A Celeb pay cheque and the likes of Vernon Kay, Mo Farrah and Richard Madeley have all earned around the £300,000 mark for their time in the show.

