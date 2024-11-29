Meet Ant and Dec's children: Names, ages and important details of their family life

29 November 2024, 20:33

Ant and Dec are proud fathers who have three children between them
Ant and Dec are proud fathers who have three children between them. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec are both dad's but who are their children? And what are their names? Here's everything you need to know about their lives as fathers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity duo Ant and Dec have a busy career presenting some of ITV's biggest TV shows but it's their children who really keep them happy and focused.

With three children between them, the popular presenting pair tend to keep their families out of the spotlight but as they work on the other side of the world, more details about their roles as fathers have been emerging.

Every year Ant and Dec spend around a month in Australia to film the show, which has an incredible line up for 2024, of which they take their families with them to enjoy the Australian sunshines and relaxed scenes. This year will be a first for Ant who became a father for the first time earlier this year.

Here's everything you need to know about Ant and Dec's children from their names, ages and more.

Declan Donnelly wearing a black suit on the BAFTA red carpet
Declan Donnelly has a daughter and a son. Picture: Getty

Who are Declan Donnelly's children?

Dec is the proud dad of two children with wife Ali Astall. The couple married in August 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Newcastle with Ant obviously as his best man. His two children are:

Isla Elizabeth Anne Donnelly 

Age: 6 (born September 1st, 2018)

Isla was Dec and Ali's first child who they welcomed three years after their wedding.

Generally, Dec remains tight-lipped over his family but has made the rare comment on his daughter here and there. When working on Saturday Night Takeaway in 2022 he admitted she was a big fan of Disney movie Frozen.

He said: "I know the movie quite well. My daughter is four years old now so she is right in prime Elsa territory. When I told her this morning I was going to work to see Elsa, it kind of blew her tiny mind."

Dec also revealed Isla had given him some lucky lip balm ahead of the NTAs in 2024 when he wrote on Instagram: "It’s hard to find the words to express how grateful we are to everyone that took the time to vote for us again this year.

"We are truly humbled. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t seem to be enough but it says it all. Isla is gonna be thrilled she owns, what is officially, a lucky lip balm #ntas."

Jack Anthony Alphonsus Donnelly

Age: 2 (July 23rd, 2022)

Four years after the birth of their first child, Dec and Ali welcomed son Jack. His name paid sweet tribute to his friendship with Ant, giving him his name as a middle moniker. 'Alphonsus' was a nod to his father.

At the time the proud dad wrote on Instagram: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x."

Ant McPartlin at an event standing under an umbrella
Ant McPartlin welcomed his first son in 2024 with wife Anne-Marie. Picture: Getty

Ant McPartlin's children

Following his divorce from Lisa Armstrong, Ant found love again with now wife Anne-Marie Corbett. The happy couple married in 2021 and in 2024, he welcomed his first son.

Wilder Patrick McPartlin

Age: 6 months (May 14th, 2024)

Ant became a father for the first time this year. Upon his son's arrival, he wrote on Instagram: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

Talking about becoming a father, he said: "I'm really good, I'm really happy. There are lots of nappies and sleepless nights, but it's absolutely wonderful. I'm loving it. It's been the best year."

Ant is also step father to two daughters Daisy and Poppy, who are Anne-Marie's two children from her previous marriage to businessman Scott Corbett.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Viewers left confused after Alan's Bushtucker trial

Is I'm A Celeb's Alan Halsall vegetarian? Viewers left confused over his Bushtucker trial

TV & Film

Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum

Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas

TV & Film

Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split?

Why MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey "called it quits"

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Lacey wants to give Nathan another chance after shock split

MAFS UK's Lacey hints at Nathan reconciliation after shock split

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits