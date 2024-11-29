Meet Ant and Dec's children: Names, ages and important details of their family life

Ant and Dec are proud fathers who have three children between them. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec are both dad's but who are their children? And what are their names? Here's everything you need to know about their lives as fathers.

I'm A Celebrity duo Ant and Dec have a busy career presenting some of ITV's biggest TV shows but it's their children who really keep them happy and focused.

With three children between them, the popular presenting pair tend to keep their families out of the spotlight but as they work on the other side of the world, more details about their roles as fathers have been emerging.

Every year Ant and Dec spend around a month in Australia to film the show, which has an incredible line up for 2024, of which they take their families with them to enjoy the Australian sunshines and relaxed scenes. This year will be a first for Ant who became a father for the first time earlier this year.

Here's everything you need to know about Ant and Dec's children from their names, ages and more.

Declan Donnelly has a daughter and a son. Picture: Getty

Who are Declan Donnelly's children?

Dec is the proud dad of two children with wife Ali Astall. The couple married in August 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Newcastle with Ant obviously as his best man. His two children are:

Isla Elizabeth Anne Donnelly

Age: 6 (born September 1st, 2018)

Isla was Dec and Ali's first child who they welcomed three years after their wedding.

Generally, Dec remains tight-lipped over his family but has made the rare comment on his daughter here and there. When working on Saturday Night Takeaway in 2022 he admitted she was a big fan of Disney movie Frozen.

He said: "I know the movie quite well. My daughter is four years old now so she is right in prime Elsa territory. When I told her this morning I was going to work to see Elsa, it kind of blew her tiny mind."

Dec also revealed Isla had given him some lucky lip balm ahead of the NTAs in 2024 when he wrote on Instagram: "It’s hard to find the words to express how grateful we are to everyone that took the time to vote for us again this year.

"We are truly humbled. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t seem to be enough but it says it all. Isla is gonna be thrilled she owns, what is officially, a lucky lip balm #ntas."

Jack Anthony Alphonsus Donnelly

Age: 2 (July 23rd, 2022)

Four years after the birth of their first child, Dec and Ali welcomed son Jack. His name paid sweet tribute to his friendship with Ant, giving him his name as a middle moniker. 'Alphonsus' was a nod to his father.

At the time the proud dad wrote on Instagram: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x."

Ant McPartlin welcomed his first son in 2024 with wife Anne-Marie. Picture: Getty

Ant McPartlin's children

Following his divorce from Lisa Armstrong, Ant found love again with now wife Anne-Marie Corbett. The happy couple married in 2021 and in 2024, he welcomed his first son.

Wilder Patrick McPartlin

Age: 6 months (May 14th, 2024)

Ant became a father for the first time this year. Upon his son's arrival, he wrote on Instagram: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

Talking about becoming a father, he said: "I'm really good, I'm really happy. There are lots of nappies and sleepless nights, but it's absolutely wonderful. I'm loving it. It's been the best year."

Ant is also step father to two daughters Daisy and Poppy, who are Anne-Marie's two children from her previous marriage to businessman Scott Corbett.