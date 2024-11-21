Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 already has a clear favourite to win. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Tulisa, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall are all in the running to be crowned this year's jungle King or Queen.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 officially came back to our screens on November 17th 2024 with an incredible line up including Oti Mabuse, GK Barry, Melvin Odoom and Tulisa and already, the fight for King or Queen of the jungle is on.

With the ITV show lasting a total of three weeks, anything can change when it comes to the favourite to win but just days in, there's already a campmate sitting comfortably at the top.

Whoever wins this year will be taking the crown from Sam Thompson who triumphantly won the 2023 series beating off competition from Tony Bellew and Marvin Humes.

So who is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2024? Here's what the latest odds are telling us.

Danny Jones was popular with I'm A Celeb fans before even entering the jungle. Picture: Getty

Who is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2024?

It's an incredible line up in 2024 with some lovely celebrity personalities but there is already a pretty strong favourite to win and that is McFly's Danny Jones. In fact, he was favourite to win before he event entered then jungle.

According to bet365, odds for The Voice coach to win are a solid 2/1.

A close second is internet personality GK Barry, who has surprised viewers with her humour and personality. She has odds of 5/1.

Currently in joint third place to win are Coleen and Coronation Street's Alan Halsall.

GK Barry is also proving a hit with I'm A Celebrity viewers. Picture: Getty

Here are the latest bookies odd on who is favourite to win this year:

Danny Jones - 2/1

GK Barry - 5/1

Alan Halsall - 8/1

Coleen Rooney - 8/1

Oti Mabuse - 10/1

Dean McCullough - 10/1

Maura Higgins - 12/1

Barry McGuigan - 12/1

Tulisa - 14/1

Melvin Odoom - 28/1

Richard Coles - 28/1

Jane Moore - 50/1

Of course newcomers Maura Higgins and Richard Coles are yet to make an impact in camp and could change the odds. Watch this space.

