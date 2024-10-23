Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating? The rumours explained

23 October 2024, 16:19

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?
Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Maura Higgins and TOWIE's Pete Wicks have been romantically linked, but what's going on? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While former The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks has been starring on Strictly Come Dancing 2024, rumours have been swirling about him possibly dating Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Pete, who's famously besties with I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 winner Sam Thompson, is on the dancing competition show with dance partner Jowita Przystal.

Maura originally appeared on Love Island in 2019 where she found love with Curtis Pritchard, however, the pair ultimately called it quits in March 2020.

In 2022, she managed to get in the headlines after she was photographed locking lips with none other than Love Island 2024 bombshell Joey Essex! And since August 2024 she's been romantically linked to Pete.

So, is Maura now dating TOWIE 'bad boy' Pete? Here's what we know.

Maura Higgins hosted Love Island USA Season 6
Maura Higgins hosted Love Island USA Season 6. Picture: Getty

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

During a Pride Of Britain Awards after party on October 21st, Maura and Pete seemed to confirm their romance when they were spotted locking lips.

An onlooker told MailOnline: "They were all over each other, I was surprised to see them looking so close because I thought he had real chemistry with Jowita.

"At one point they were basically straddling each other and didn't seem to care at all that people could see them."

Pete and Maura first fuelled romance rumours in August when they were spotted kissing outside the a hotel in Soho, London enjoying an alfresco lunch.

Maura and Pete also recently shared a TikTok video together where they performed a viral dance move, which had fans sure they were a thing as Pete pulled Maura into him.

Recently, Pete and his dance partner Jowita sparked dating rumours too but she addressed them, insisting they were just friends.

Jowita told OK! magazine: "We have very good chemistry together as friends, we really get on well with each other, and we have so much fun together.

"And dancing is a bit like acting, so we're telling a story every night on Saturday night, and I think we're doing a pretty good job with that."

"But we're very good friends, and I love him so much as a brother, and I think we're going to stay friends for life, to be honest," she explained.

Pete and Maura have been romantically linked since August 2024
Pete and Maura have been romantically linked since August 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Pete Wicks' girlfriend?

According to The Mirror, Pete was overheard saying he was "single" on the Pride Of Britain red carpet just hours before he and Maura were spotted getting close at an after party.

This comes after he opened up about how he approaches relationships during the High Performance podcast earlier this month. He said: "As soon as that kind of closeness develops, I'm like, 'Right I'm off then', it's a case of leaving before someone leaves you.

"It's that classic abandonment syndrome, you're basically self-sabotaging, and this is the control freak part. At least I'm in control of that.

"I never thought I wanted to get married or have kids. Over the last few years [I've thought] I would love to get married, I would love to have kids but I am not in a position to be able to do that yet,

"There is so much weird stuff in my head that that would be so unfair for me to be able to go and do that. It may be to a point that I may never get married, I may never have kids and that's OK."

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Did MAFS UK's Amy and Luke just accidentally reveal their relationship status?

MAFS UK's Amy and Luke accidentally reveal their relationship status

TV & Film

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

All the details on Lady Gaga's 7th album - LG7 release date, tracklist, collabs and more

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

TV & Film

Exclusive
MAFS UK's Kieran reveals surprise behind-the-scenes filming secret

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal surprise Dinner Party filming secret

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

MAFS UK's Polly and Orson argue over Hannah drama

MAFS UK's Polly and Orson argue over Hannah drama in social media comments

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits