I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins confirms Pete Wicks romance in sweet admission

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins 'missing' Pete Wicks. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Maura Higgins has addressed her relationship with Pete Wicks for the first time on I'm A Celebrity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We've all been waiting for it, it's been the elephant in the room, or jungle even...

When Maura Higgins entered I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! she was right in the middle of dating rumours after being spotted snuggling up to TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Before her jungle stint, Maura spoke about Pete on Paul C Brunson's podcast, where she said: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he's an amazing person... Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked."

Now after weeks of them insisting they're single, Maura has opened up about them dating and admitted she doesn't quite know what their relationship status is.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been spotted together a few times. Picture: Getty

Speaking to campmates Oti Mabuse, Reverend Richard Coles and Dean McCullough, about whether or not she's single Maura said: "I was seeing someone before I came in, but I'm not in a relationship."

"It's not exclusive?" Richard quizzed. "I dunno, I dunno. I don't know the rules," she squealed in response. She said she didn't want to say too much as the person was someone people knew, aka reality TV star Pete.

In the Bush Telegraph Dean said everyone thought they knew who it was apart from Richard. "Maybe he wasn't a TOWIE fan," he joked.

Maura Higgins lifts the lid on Pete Wicks relationship

While Maura has been in the jungle, romance speculation between Pete and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Jowita Przystal has been rife. However, new sources claim Pete has been raining in things with Jowita with plans to go exclusive with Maura.

"Although he continues to dance with Jowita weekly, their off-the-floor relationship isn’t as close as it once was," a source told MailOnline.

Back in the jungle, Dean asked if Maura missed her mystery man and she said, "yes" nodding her head with a grin.

Maura is in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

While Maura was opening up about her relationship with Pete, he posted a sweet message to her on his Instagram story. Sharing an I'm A Celeb post he wrote: "I've been George of the jungle but now it's time to vote for Maura of the jungle!"

Although Pete hasn't been on the show before he was waiting at the end of the rope bridge for his best friend Sam Thompson when he won last year.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: