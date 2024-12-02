I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins confirms Pete Wicks romance in sweet admission

2 December 2024, 11:40

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins 'missing' Pete Wicks
I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins 'missing' Pete Wicks. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Maura Higgins has addressed her relationship with Pete Wicks for the first time on I'm A Celebrity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've all been waiting for it, it's been the elephant in the room, or jungle even...

When Maura Higgins entered I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! she was right in the middle of dating rumours after being spotted snuggling up to TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Before her jungle stint, Maura spoke about Pete on Paul C Brunson's podcast, where she said: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he's an amazing person... Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked."

Now after weeks of them insisting they're single, Maura has opened up about them dating and admitted she doesn't quite know what their relationship status is.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been spotted together a few times
Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been spotted together a few times. Picture: Getty

Speaking to campmates Oti Mabuse, Reverend Richard Coles and Dean McCullough, about whether or not she's single Maura said: "I was seeing someone before I came in, but I'm not in a relationship."

"It's not exclusive?" Richard quizzed. "I dunno, I dunno. I don't know the rules," she squealed in response. She said she didn't want to say too much as the person was someone people knew, aka reality TV star Pete.

In the Bush Telegraph Dean said everyone thought they knew who it was apart from Richard. "Maybe he wasn't a TOWIE fan," he joked.

Maura Higgins lifts the lid on Pete Wicks relationship

While Maura has been in the jungle, romance speculation between Pete and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Jowita Przystal has been rife. However, new sources claim Pete has been raining in things with Jowita with plans to go exclusive with Maura.

"Although he continues to dance with Jowita weekly, their off-the-floor relationship isn’t as close as it once was," a source told MailOnline.

Back in the jungle, Dean asked if Maura missed her mystery man and she said, "yes" nodding her head with a grin.

Maura dated her campmate's son
Maura is in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

While Maura was opening up about her relationship with Pete, he posted a sweet message to her on his Instagram story. Sharing an I'm A Celeb post he wrote: "I've been George of the jungle but now it's time to vote for Maura of the jungle!"

Although Pete hasn't been on the show before he was waiting at the end of the rope bridge for his best friend Sam Thompson when he won last year.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Pete Wicks responds to Maura's relationship confession

Pete Wicks responds to Maura Higgins’ relationship confession on I’m A Celeb

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Fans want to know if I'm A Celeb runs on Sundays

Is I'm A Celebrity on TV on Saturdays and Sundays?

I'm A Celebrity has had a number of romances in the jungle over the years

I'm A Celebrity romances viewers never saw coming

Ant and Dec are proud fathers who have three children between them

Meet Ant and Dec's children: Names, ages and important details of their family life

Hot On Capital

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's unique relationship

Cutest Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande moments - Their friendship timeline

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo went days without bathroom breaks while filming 'Defying Gravity'

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she went entire days without bathroom breaks while filming
Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career

All about Wicked's Cynthia Erivo - Age, films, TV shows and more

Zayn Malik dedicates song to Liam Payne in Wolverhampton

Zayn Malik’s tribute to Liam Payne in his hometown leaves fans in tears

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability

Love Island's Grace Jackson and footballer Marcus Rashford are dating

Love Island’s Grace Jackson reportedly dating Premier League footballer

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book

Where to buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book for UK and international fans

Wicked director Jon M. Chu initially wanted to cast unknown actors in Wicked

Wicked director explains why he almost didn't cast Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey teases "reason" why Fiyero has blue eyes

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey teases "reason why" Fiyero has blue eyes

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Viewers left confused after Alan's Bushtucker trial

Is I'm A Celeb's Alan Halsall vegetarian? Viewers left confused over his Bushtucker trial

Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum

Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Who auditioned to pay Glinda in the Wicked movie?

Every actress who auditioned for Glinda in the Wicked movie

Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split?

Why MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey "called it quits"

MAFS UK's Lacey wants to give Nathan another chance after shock split

MAFS UK's Lacey hints at Nathan reconciliation after shock split

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa's 'horrifying' unaired medical emergency

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa's 'horrifying' unaired medical emergency in Bushtucker trial

Who is the Tin Man in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Who is the Tin Man in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Get to know Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity Danny Jones: McFly star's age, wife, children & more