I'm A Celebrity romances viewers never saw coming

I'm A Celebrity has had a number of romances in the jungle over the years. Picture: Shutterstock

By Zoe Adams

Tulisa and Alan Halsall are causing relationship speculation outside of the jungle but what other jungle romances have there been over the years?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity means a star-studded line up of famous people giving up the glitz and glamour of their lifestyles to live in a jungle, eating rice and beans and taking on gruesome Bushtucker trials - hardly the start of a great love story.

However, over the years of the show presented by Ant and Dec, there have been plenty of jungle couples emerge as their time together in camp helped them develop that all-important connection.

In 2024, an unlikely celebrity couple could emerge too as fans, as well as friends and family, have commented on the possibility of a love match between Tulisa and Alan Halsall.

Here's all the I'm A Celebrity romances we've enjoyed over the years.

Alan Halsall and Tulisa have developed a strong friendship in the jungle in 2024. Picture: Shutterstock

2024 - Tulisa and Alan Halsall

Okay, so no romancing has happened on screen but their friendship and connection is one viewers have grown to love. Entering the camp as a team from day one, the N-Dubz star and Coronation Street actor have formed a bond no one saw coming.

And despite the lack of chemistry on screen, fans, as well as friends and family, have speculated on whether something could blossom. Especially after Tulisa confessed a relationship has to come from a deep connection.

Speaking to The Mirror, Tulisa's friend Michelle McKenna said: "I would love her to meet someone…. I love Alan but I think they are little besties in there. They would actually make a dead cute couple. We will have to wait and see. And he is a northerner. You never know."

Similarly, Alan's brother addressed the speculative romance, saying: "You never know do you. I don’t know whether he is looking for a relationship or not. You just never know what’s around the corner but she is a nice enough girl."

Fearne McCann and George Shelley captured the hearts of viewers in 2015. Picture: Shutterstock

2015 - Ferne McCann and George Shelley

Their flirting and relationship in the camp this year quickly became the highlight of the series despite some big characters including Vicky Pattison and Spencer Mathews.

Once Fearne and George left the jungle they briefly dated before the former TOWIE star confirmed it was just a good friendship between the two of them.

After her exit she spoke on Loose Women and said: "I'm going to be honest... I see him as my friend. I love him, I've got a lot of love for him and there was an attraction there. But we've spent so much time together, and he will say the same, I love him as a friend."

Joey Essex and Amy Willerton split months after leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

2013 - Joey Essex and Amy Willerton

It was a romance the I'm A Celebrity viewers liked to watch blossom on their screens every night. The couple went public as soon as they left the camp but their romance couldn't handle the pressure of showbiz life.

Marc Bannerman and Cerys Matthews caused an I'm A Celebrity scandal. Picture: Shutterstock

2007 - Marc Bannerman and Cerys Matthews

It was a scandalous relationship at the time as EastEnders actor Marc had a girlfriend at the time. Cerys was in the process of divorcing her husband.

During their time on I'm A Celebrity they struggled to stay away from one another and managed a short-term relationship when back in their life of luxury.

Katie Price and Peter Andre had one of the most famous I'm A Celebrity romances of all time. Picture: Shutterstock

2004 - Katie Price and Peter Andre

Perhaps the most famous I'm A Celebrity romance out of all of them was Katie and Peter who met in the Australian jungle.

The couple grew closer and closer and upon leaving the jungle went on to get married and have two children together. They divorced in 2009 after four years of marriage.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: