I'm A Celeb's Maura looks almost unrecognisable in resurfaced pictures

27 November 2024, 14:14

I'm A Celeb's Maura looks almost unrecognisable in resurfaced pictures
I'm A Celeb's Maura looks almost unrecognisable in resurfaced pictures. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Maura Higgins looks so different in these old pictures that fans have resurfaced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all have to admit that we love a before and after picture. Whether it's a weight loss/gain transformation or a cosmetic makeover, our human curiosity takes over. Which is why these pictures of Maura Higgins as a teen have been resurfaced.

Maura, who found fame on Love Island in 2019, is currently on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! alongside celebs like GK Barry, Tulisa, Danny Jones, Jane Moore and others. She's fast becoming a fan fave on the show, with her quick one liners and 'go get 'em' attitude in trials.

The Irish lass started out her career as a ring girl and a model before going on to wow on Love Island, where she left in fourth place with ex Curtis Pritchard. So her face has been in the public domain for a long time.

Now, people have found pictures from when she was younger which prove just how much your hair can make a difference.

Old pictures of Maura have resurfaced
Old pictures of Maura have resurfaced. Picture: Instagram

The pictures were shared by Maura herself, she shared one of them on Snapchat with the caption 'Oh'. In the pics, Maura is seen donning a thick black full fringe, heavy eyeliner and big hoop earrings.

It looks like they come from her school days, which seem to be longer ago than fans thought. After Maura celebrated her birthday in the jungle, social media was flooded with fans shocked that she was turning 34 years old.

One viewer wrote on X: "How is Maura Higgins 34!!! I thought she was 28 tops." With another writing: "Maura Higgins is 34??? Thought she was about 22/23."

A third penned: "Would never have thought Maura was 34. She looks much younger."

Maura in pictures from over a decade a go
Maura in pictures from over a decade a go. Picture: Snapchat
Maura looks very different in old pictures
Maura looks very different in old pictures. Picture: Snapchat

Despite Maura looking very different in the pictures this is all down to her hair cut, make up choices and of course being years younger. In the past, Maura has spoken about how the only cosmetic work she's had done is lip filler.

Talking to the Daily Mail in 2021, she said: "I got my lips done three months after coming out of Love Island, and lip fillers last five to six months. I haven't had anything done since then; I just let it dissolve.

"But people still assume I've had my lips done, Botox. People are even saying I've had my nose done when I've not actually had any work," she protested.

"I had braces on for a long time, and since my teeth have moved, they've actually pushed my lips out slightly. I feel like I don't need it. If I were to get my lips done now with my straight teeth, it just wouldn't be a good look."

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

Fans have just now realised Tulisa's father's famous past

Who is Tulisa's dad? Her famous dad revealed

Who's the richest star in I'm A Celeb 2024?

Who’s the richest I’m A Celeb 2024 star? From Coleen Rooney to Maura Higgins

Legal experts concerned 'Wagatha Christie' saga might reopen

I’m A Celeb’s Coleen Rooney reportedly "runs risk" of return to court with Rebekah Vardy

Olivia Attwood has made comments some believe are a dig at Maura.

I'm A Celeb star appears to shade Maura Higgins fuelling feud rumours

Danny Jones is part of I'm A Celeb 2024

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones’ wife exposes his Bushtucker trial secret

Hot On Capital

Lana Del Rey's tour ticket prices divide fans online

Lana Del Rey's tour ticket prices divide fans online

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

Sionainn and Ryan didn't have the best start before saying 'I do'

Are Sionainn and Ryan from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

MAFS' Lacey set to reveal "her side" of Nathan split

MAFS' Lacey set to reveal "her side" of Nathan split

What happens in Wicked Part 2? A plot summary of how the musical ends

What happens in Wicked Part 2? A plot summary of how the musical ends

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts

Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Are Kieran and Kristina still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

The experts paired Holly and Alex in MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK's Holly reveals Alex relationship status amid second split rumours

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes and UK dates so far

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble reveal truth of engagement post

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble reveal truth of engagement post

Here's who almost played Wicked's Fiyero instead of Jonathan Bailey

Here's who almost played Wicked's Fiyero instead of Jonathan Bailey

Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Taylor Swift announces huge 250-page Eras Tour book complete with over 500 photos and personal messages

Taylor Swift announces huge 250-page Eras Tour Book with never-before-seen photos

Cynthia Erivo's reaction to finding out people are "holding space" for 'Defying Gravity' has gone viral

What does Holding Space for Defying Gravity mean? Viral Cynthia Erivo interview meme explained
Love Island's Zachariah Noble might have just revealed he and Molly Marsh are engaged

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble appear to confirm engagement

Love Island

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Tulisa is part of the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Why is Tulisa exempt from some I’m A Celeb trials? Her medical condition explained

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo reveals surprising reason she wore prosthetics as Elphaba

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo reveals surprising reason she wore prosthetics as Elphaba

Wicked director Jon M. Chu explains why iconic Glinda line was removed from film

Wicked director explains why they cut iconic Glinda line from the film

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? How long is it on for?