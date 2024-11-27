I'm A Celeb's Maura looks almost unrecognisable in resurfaced pictures

I'm A Celeb's Maura looks almost unrecognisable in resurfaced pictures. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Maura Higgins looks so different in these old pictures that fans have resurfaced.

We all have to admit that we love a before and after picture. Whether it's a weight loss/gain transformation or a cosmetic makeover, our human curiosity takes over. Which is why these pictures of Maura Higgins as a teen have been resurfaced.

Maura, who found fame on Love Island in 2019, is currently on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! alongside celebs like GK Barry, Tulisa, Danny Jones, Jane Moore and others. She's fast becoming a fan fave on the show, with her quick one liners and 'go get 'em' attitude in trials.

The Irish lass started out her career as a ring girl and a model before going on to wow on Love Island, where she left in fourth place with ex Curtis Pritchard. So her face has been in the public domain for a long time.

Now, people have found pictures from when she was younger which prove just how much your hair can make a difference.

Old pictures of Maura have resurfaced. Picture: Instagram

The pictures were shared by Maura herself, she shared one of them on Snapchat with the caption 'Oh'. In the pics, Maura is seen donning a thick black full fringe, heavy eyeliner and big hoop earrings.

It looks like they come from her school days, which seem to be longer ago than fans thought. After Maura celebrated her birthday in the jungle, social media was flooded with fans shocked that she was turning 34 years old.

One viewer wrote on X: "How is Maura Higgins 34!!! I thought she was 28 tops." With another writing: "Maura Higgins is 34??? Thought she was about 22/23."

A third penned: "Would never have thought Maura was 34. She looks much younger."

Maura in pictures from over a decade a go. Picture: Snapchat

Maura looks very different in old pictures. Picture: Snapchat

Despite Maura looking very different in the pictures this is all down to her hair cut, make up choices and of course being years younger. In the past, Maura has spoken about how the only cosmetic work she's had done is lip filler.

Talking to the Daily Mail in 2021, she said: "I got my lips done three months after coming out of Love Island, and lip fillers last five to six months. I haven't had anything done since then; I just let it dissolve.

"But people still assume I've had my lips done, Botox. People are even saying I've had my nose done when I've not actually had any work," she protested.

"I had braces on for a long time, and since my teeth have moved, they've actually pushed my lips out slightly. I feel like I don't need it. If I were to get my lips done now with my straight teeth, it just wouldn't be a good look."

