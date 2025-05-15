MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

15 May 2025, 16:16 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 16:28

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours
MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours. Picture: Nine / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

If Paul's managed to win Carina over after that 'bricks in his head' comment, he must be a true charmer!

Married at First Sight Australia brought together Carina Mirabile and Paul Antoine for what was actually their second time meeting.

At the altar, while pretending they had no idea, the couple realised they knew each other because they'd dated before and it all ended when Paul decided to ghost Carina. Nevertheless, Paul apologised for his behaviour and worked from that moment to make it up to Carina.

And aside from some blips, things went really well for the pair up until the very final week of the experiment when Paul chose to go on a date with his 'backup bride' out of "curiosity". Carina had been clear that this would be a deal breaker for her, telling producers: "If Paul says yes, he's got bricks in his head."

After this, things went downhill for the pair and Carina dumped Paul at Final Vows. Paul later told the cameras: "A part of me is still hoping that she's going to regret that decision﻿ and she'll reach out and she'll decide to continue. If she does, I'll be here with open arms."

So, did she she did regret the decision... and are Paul's arms are wide open?

Paul was distraught over Carina's decison
Paul was distraught over Carina's decison. Picture: Nine

Two months after the show finished in Australia, Carina shared a TikTok with Paul with the viral Kim Kardashian audio that says: "Okay guys, we're back. Did you miss us? 'Cause we've missed you."

In the video Paul is stood with his hands in his pockets and Carina in front of him. But they're not alone, they're joined by the only couple who didn't split from the series, Rhi and Jeff. Did someone say double dating?

However, despite initial appearances, it looks like the TikTok was actually filmed while they were working last year right after filming wrapped. Carina captioned the video: "Bit late to the party. But Hi we're back."

She then tagged the Australian publication New Idea and The Australian Women's Weekly, as well as Rhi and Jeff.

A month ago, New Idea shared a behind-the-scenes video of Carina and Paul from a photoshoot where the pair are wearing the same clothes.

New Idea confirmed that the photoshoot took place "shortly after #MAFS filming wrapped in late 2024".

Even at the photoshoot Carina and Paul looked very close for a couple who had a brutal split on TV. But, as this was while the future of their relationship was yet to have been revealed on the show, they were likely just keeping up pretences.

Carina has turned the comments off of the TikTok, perhaps to avoid those 'back together' comments.

During the MAFS Australia reunion, Paul had been pretty adamant that his feelings towards Carina had changed, saying: "There’s no hope at all for me and Carina, she’s a big snob. The rejection didn’t sit well with me."

In a similar vain, Carina said watching their time together back had "reaffirmed" her decision to end things.

Paul and Carina on MAFS Australia
Paul and Carina on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

However, in a recent interview with 9Entertainment, Carina revealed they're now "civil".

"We don’t speak every day, we’re obviously quite civil though. We just message back and forth on Instagram every now and then. That’s it, nothing crazy," she admitted.

"I wish him all the best and wish he finds the girl that’s meant to be for him. We’re just friends, there’s no bad blood at all."

