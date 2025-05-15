Exclusive

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

15 May 2025, 16:55

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

PinkPantheress opens up about the meaning behind her Fancy That lyrics on Capital Buzz's Making The Album podcast.

Fancy another one? Making The Album is back with PinkPantheress breaking down every single song on Fancy That.

For any PinkPantheress fans who are new here, Making The Album is a Capital Buzz interview series and podcast where we take you inside the recording process of your fave records. To date, Sam Prance (that's me - hiya!) has spoken with incredible artists including Chappell Roan, Victoria Monét, Madison Beer, Kehlani and Lola Young.

Now, it's PinkPantheress' turn. In this episode, PinkPantheress opens up about naming all her projects after British phrases, being taken seriously as a producer and the inspiration behind her iconic aesthetic. PinkPantheress also gets candid about her K-pop biases, her real height and so much more.

Hit play on the video below to learn how Fancy That was made. You can also listen to PinkPantheress' episode on Global Player or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

To give you a little taster, below are some highlights of what PinkPantheress had to say about each song.

PinkPantheress Breaks Down Every Song On 'Fancy That' | Making The Album

1) Illegal

"To me it's about buying d----. It's actually so interesting, because it can be taken as a few different things. At first, it was actually about using a male escort. And then I was like, 'This is a bit ridiculous, because I've never done that.' So I'm going to kind of leave it up to the listener to figure it out but it ended up being about buying w---."

2) Girl Like Me

"Lyrically, I wanted a song which was like a little bit more Gen Z vibes with how I'm discussing a relationship. I feel like some of my songs feel quite dated sometimes with how I'm explaining things. But this one, I was like, 'How do I kind of [make it] more current. I'm talking about him going to therapy etc."

3) Tonight

"I wanted to kind of bring a more mature vibe to everything because I feel like I'm always being so emo in my music. And I just want to have one project where I feel like I'm actually just being a little bit young and free and wild."

PinkPantheress - Tonight (Official Video)

4) Stars

"I think that ['Starz In Their Eyes' by Just Jack] is just so good. I think I was just listening to the beat and I could hear him doing it. And I was like, 'I'm not gonna do it.' Like, if I'm not gonna do it, I might as well just get him, get his vocals and put them on. And now he can come out and perform it with me live."

5) Intermission

"I learned the art of track listing. I got my executive producer to make his interpretation of what the tracklist should be, and then I made my own. And then we matched them to see what fit."

6) Noises

"I feel like I improvise the first line and then from the first line I start writing in the Notes app. It is a lot of stream of consciousness. I kind of act like it's a script. Lily Allen and Imogen Heap [inspire me lyrically]".

7) Nice to Know You

"Even this track that I sampled from [William Orbit's album] which is a deep cut, I was listening to it and I was like I feel like this is music that should be around today. Because he was so ahead of his time back in the day, at some point, obviously it's going to catch up and be the time. It doesn't age. He's just so good with synths."

PinkPantheress - Nice To Know You (Official Audio)

8) Stateside

"I think [criticism of my performance skills] is fair. I don't do music to perform and that's perfectly fine. I don't blame anyone for thinking that. I'm not the best performer. It's one of those things where I'm gonna get better. But, the thing is, no amount of rehearsals can make a difference. The videos [like 'Stateside'] are fine but it's more the live, I'm gonna figure it out."

9) Romeo

"I'm one of those people where I get really infatuated with one celebrity crush. I met the whole of NCT Dream, because I went to their concert. And I I couldn't look anyone in the eye. My heart was racing. I was just looking down the whole time."

How do I listen to PinkPantheress' Making The Album episode?

Download the free Global Player app and subscribe to Making The Album via this link to listen to PinkPantheress' episode right now. You can also listen to PinkPantheress' episode on Spotify, Apple and all platforms. And if you want to watch the interview, you can head to the Capital Buzz YouTube channel or Global Player.

To find out who will be on the podcast next, follow Capital Buzz on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Watch more episodes of Making The Album here:

