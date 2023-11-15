Who Won I'm A Celebrity 2022 And Where Are They Now?

15 November 2023, 12:32

Who won I'm A Celeb in 2022?
Who won I'm A Celeb in 2022? Picture: Getty

As I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! gears up for a new series so let’s take a look back at who won in 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

2022’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was certainly a memorable one. Contestants included DJ Chris Moyles, popstar Boy George, footballer Jill Scott and an actual member of the royal family, Mike Tindall.

One of the most shocking additions to the line up though was Matt Hancock, the former health secretary who was still working as an MP at the time. Matt said he entered the jungle to raise awareness of dyslexia but many of the other contestants grilled him on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his extra-marital affair instead.

Matt ended up coming third in the contest though, winning over the public with his team spirit and can-do attitude, something that came in handy as he was voted to do the most bushtucker trials.

This year, another politician is set to enter; Nigel Farage who was reportedly paid £1.5 million to enter the jungle.

But who won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2022? Let’s remind ourselves…

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2022?

Jill Scott won I'm A Celebrity in 2022
Jill Scott won I'm A Celebrity in 2022. Picture: ITV

Jill Scott won I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and was crowned queen of the jungle in 2022.

After an illustrious sporting career which included captaining England’s Lionesses to win the Euros in 2022, footballer Jill Scott hung up her boots later that year and headed to the Australian Jungle to face balls of a different kind…

In one notable bushtucker trial, Jill and her fellow campmate Mike Tindall were made to drink 10 disgusting cocktails, including blended goat testicals. The two smashed the challenge though and returned to the camp with 10 stars - making them very popular with the other celebs. Her dedication to the challenges was unbreakable even when she had to have a cockroach removed from her ear.

Jill entered the I’m A Celeb jungle as the favourite to win and she did not disappoint. Showing the same grit, determination and teamwork she did on the pitch, Jill was able to make friends in the jungle camp and win over the public, who eventually voted her queen of the jungle.

Where is Jill Scott now?

Jill Scott has made a number of TV appearances since winning I'm A Celeb
Jill Scott has made a number of TV appearances since winning I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

She was recently inducted into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame in recognition of her spotting achievements. Jill has played for England 161 times and scored 27 goals and is known for being one of England’s best midfielders.

Since winning the reality TV show, Jill has had a number of presenting gigs. She’s been on the Loose Women panel and provided commentary for the Women's World Cup in Sydney in 2023.

Ant and Dec open the I’m A Celebrity ‘Jungle Retreat’ in new trailer

She also presents the podcast, Stick To Football, with Ian Wright, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane where they talk about the issues affecting the beautiful game.

Aside from her media career, Jill also owns Boxx2Boxx, a coffee shop in Northenden, Manchester with her partner Shelly Unitt.

Who was I'm A Celebrity 2022 runner-up?

Owen Warner came second in I'm A Celeb 2022
Owen Warner came second in I'm A Celeb 2022. Picture: Getty

Jill beat Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner who came second and former health secretary Matt Hancock who came third to win I’m A Celeb.

Owen quickly became a beloved personality in the jungle as he charmed them with his humour and gullibility. At one point Chris Moyles convinced Owen he was a world championship dancer. In another memorable moment, Owen asked Mike Tindall if his wife – the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth – was Australian.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

