I’m A Celebrity 2023 Pays Highest Ever Fee For Nigel Farage

I'm A Celebrity returns for 2023. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Nigel Farage is reportedly the highest paid jungle campmate in 'I'm A Celeb!' history.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2023 cast have begun arriving Down Under ahead of the new series' start date, with Nella Rose, Nigel Farage and Josie Gibson the first to be pictured landing at the airport.

After politician Nigel confirmed his place in camp by arriving in Australia, reports emerged he's the star this year receiving the most for his jungle stint. In fact, he's made history by being paid the highest fee ever for the show.

According to the MailOnline he’s being paid a whopping £1.5 million to be part of the series this year. This makes him the highest paid I’m A Celeb star since Noel Edmonds, who received £600k for his stint in 2018.

He’s also said to have agreed with bosses that he can still smoke at least 10 times a day while in camp, at least not in front of the cameras.

Nigel Farage is taking on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: Getty

Watch as Harry Redknapp wins I'm A Celebrity

ITV are apparently hoping this year’s series will be as popular as last year’s, when former health secretary Matt Hancock, Chris Moyles, Jill Scott and Owen Warner took part in the show, bringing in 9.1 million viewers at its peak.

Sources told the publication: “ITV needs him more than he needs them. His TikTok has taken off in quite a big way and his social media presence on platforms that appeal to a younger audience has exponentially expanded.

“One of ITV's biggest priorities is to capture the younger viewers – so Nigel will be a huge driver for that.”

ITV’s aim to attract a younger audience will also be helped by YouTuber Nella Rose who has just arrived in Australia.

Jamie Lynn Spears is also rumoured to be heading into the 2023 jungle. Picture: Getty

JLS star Marvin Humes is said to be swapping the stage for the jungle on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

Nella has over 900k followers on Instagram and over 700k subscribers on YouTube.

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson also recently arrived while fans are eagerly awaiting pictures of the rest of the cast.

Nella Rose is a social media influencer. Picture: Getty

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn is heavily speculated to be entering the jungle, as well as JLS star Marvin Humes.

First Dates host Fred Sirieix and EastEnders’ Danielle Harold are also said to be on the line-up.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.