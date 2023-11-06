When Does I'm A Celeb Start? Date Confirmed For 2023

I'm A Celebrity returns!
I'm A Celebrity returns! Picture: ITV/Youtube
ITV have announced the start date for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Here's exactly when the celebs go down under.

It's confirmed, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be returning to our screens once again, on Sunday 19th November!

Hosts Ant and Dec along with an all-star cast of contestants - plus late arrivals - will be venturing to Australia for another year of gruesome games, campfire songs and creepy crawlies.

ITV announced the launch of the new series with a video on social media. The list of contestants has yet to be revealed but there are some big names amongst the rumoured line up.

I'm A Celeb will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX seven days a week when it begins in November - the perfect show to have on while you get your Christmas present wrapping done!

Ant and Dec reveal starting date for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

The new series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will begin mid-November on Sunday 19th at 9pm.

ITV posted a video on X of hosts Ant and Dec announcing the start date: "We're coming to you from a top secret jungle location with some exciting news. And that exciting news is I'm A Celebrity is back!

"Sunday 19th November at 9pm, so join us on ITV1 and ITVX for the launch of the new series."

In less than two week a star-studded team of campmates will be going head-to-head to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.

Ant and Dec return to host the 23rd series of I'm A Celeb
Ant and Dec return to host the 23rd series of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Who is on I'm A Celebrity 2023's line up?

The official line up is yet to be announced but names such as Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage have made it to the rumoured list.

Following in Matt Hancock's footsteps, former MP Nigel Farage said on GB News that he was sent contract by ITV for I'm a Celeb, and was "giving it very serious consideration".

Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson is another contestant who could be jumping into the jungle after sources told the tabloids: “Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny, self-deprecating personality."

The news of the new series comes as the pack of celebs entering the jungle start making their way to Australia ready for a winter they'll never forget.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! start date confirmed
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! start date confirmed. Picture: ITV

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

