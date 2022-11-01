Matt Hancock Suspended As Tory MP After Joining I’m A Celeb 2022 Line-Up

Matt Hanock has been suspended as a Conservative MP after joining the 2022 line-up of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Matt Hancock is joining the I’m A Celeb 2022 line-up and it appears to have lost him his position as Tory MP.

The former health secretary will be heading into the jungle down under as a latecomer in camp, it has been reported.

I'm A Celebrity 2022 Confirmed Line-Up Of Contestants

However, the reality TV appearance is said to be ‘serious enough’ to be suspended as a Conservative MP.

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

Matt Hancock will be joining the I'm A Celeb line-up. Picture: Alamy

The full line-up of I'm A Celeb 2022 contestants has been announced. Picture: ITV

This means that the West Suffolk MP is effectively expelled from his party and must sit as an independent until, or if, the whip is restored.

A source close to Hancock said: “I'm A Celeb is the most watched show on TV. Matt doesn't expect to serve in government again, so it's an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12m Brits who tune in every single night.

"Matt has told the whips in parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign."

I'm A Celeb will start on November 6. Picture: ITV

Matt Hancock has been suspended as Tory MP after signing up for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

The MP is said to be joining the campmates as a latecomer alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

This comes after ITV confirmed the line-up of ten campmates heading into the jungle later this month.

This year’s contestants include Love Island star Olivia Attwood, pop icon Boy George and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

I'm a Celebrity 2022 will return to ITV on Sunday 6th November 2022 at 9 pm.

